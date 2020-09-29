Watch Halloween movies in the woods with new Charleston drive-in series

Pop some kettle corn and throw on a flannel.

Spooky season is here, and with it arrives a new pop-up drive-in endeavor in the forest that will exclusively feature Halloween movies all month long.

The "Drive-In the Woods" series will take place at the Woodlands Nature Reserve along Ashley River Road on weekends from Oct. 2-31.

There will be Halloween-themed double features — one family-friendly flick and one classic horror film for mature audiences — each Friday and Saturday night on a 60-foot-wide outdoor movie screen. The first showing will begin at 7 p.m., while the second will start at 9:30 p.m. each night.

The full schedule includes:

"Beetlejuice" and "Pet Sematary (1984)" on Oct. 2

"Monster Squad" and "Texas Chainsaw Masssacre" on Oct. 3

"Hotel Transylvania" and "IT" on Oct. 9

"Scoobie Doo (2002)" and "Child's Play" on Oct. 10

"Monster House" and "Zombieland" on Oct. 16

"Goosebumps II" and "Get Out" on Oct. 17

"Hotel Transylvania" and "The Exorcist" on Oct. 23

"Corpse Bride" and "Nightmare on Elm Street" on Oct. 24

"Ghostbusters (1984)" and "Halloween (2018)" on Oct. 30

"Ghostbusters II (1989)" and "Halloween (2018)" on Oct. 31

There will be pre-show live music just after gates open at 5 p.m. along with rotating food trucks and vendors. Attendees can also bring their own food and drink to enjoy tailgate-style in or near their vehicles. Coolers, blankets and chairs are all allowed.

The drive-in will be limited to 150 cars, with a parking space between each vehicle. Masks are recommended, and social distancing will be enforced.

Tickets for individual Halloween movie showings will cost $40 a vehicle (up to four patrons), with a $10 charge for each additional passenger. Tickets for a double feature will cost $60. There are also overnight camping options available.

Drive-in movie theaters have been popping up all over town during the pandemic as a fun and safe way to get out of the house while distancing from other groups. Moonlite Theaters and the Holy City Drive In are in full swing with weekend outdoor movies in Mount Pleasant, while The Terrace screens films both indoors and outdoors on James Island.

Woodlands Nature Reserve is the latest to join the drive-in party, though it did host a spaced-out summer music series earlier this year. The 6,000-acre reserve includes 11 lakes and a black swamp. Situated just outside of Charleston, the property is one of the largest privately-protected reserves in the area.

For more information on the "Drive-In the Woods" series and to purchase tickets, visit woodlandsnaturereserve.com/drive-in-the-woods.