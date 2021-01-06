You are the owner of this article.
Wasabi and white fish, word play and witty couplets for your Charleston weekend

shrimp and grits sampler
Restaurant Week is back. File/Staff

Get some fries with that shake during Restaurant Week

cheeseburger fries with that shake

I’ve always had the philosophy that new routines, especially diets, should just start on Mondays, so in the case of any new year’s resolutions you have related to food, just wait to start them until Jan. 18 because Charleston Restaurant Week, in conjunction with Restaurant Week South Carolina, kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday, Jan. 17.

Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday.


More than 50 restaurants are participating with a prix fixe lunch and dinner format, offering discounted menu options for a set price, such as two courses for $20, three courses for $35 or $40, that kind of thing. You can load up on local fare, from steak to seafood, Lowcountry/Southern to Asian, Brazilian, French, Italian and Mexican. Otherwise, there are numerous restaurants advertising their old-fashioned American cuisine. Some are offering to-go options for their specials.

Swamp Fox Restaurant fried green tomatoes

Presented by the Lowcountry Hospitality Association, Explore Charleston and the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, participating venues are located all over the tri-county area and the website has them broken down by section: downtown Charleston, James Island/Folly Beach, Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, West Ashley, Nexton, Summerville, Johns Island/Kiawah Island and Isle of Palms/Wild Dunes.

WHEN: Jan. 7-17

MORE INFO: 803-765-9000, restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com/city/charleston_area

beer flight
The Original Pub Tour of Charleston's Holiday Pub Crawl will continue through Jan. 10.

Honorable mention: It's the last week for The Original Pub Tour of Charleston's Holiday Pub Crawl, which combines food and flavor with some savory stories. Local guides "will regale you with tales of pirates, prohibition, patriots and presidents who once roamed the very streets on which you are walking."

Charleston Pub Tours has taken measures to increase social distancing between customer groups, reduce group capacity and all guides are required to wear regulation masks.

A portion of the ticket price benefits MUSC's Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily through Jan. 10; Depart from Tommy Condon's Irish Pub, 160 Church St., downtown Charleston; $38 (reservations required); 843-577-5535, pubtourcharleston.com/holiday-pub-crawl

Poetry Society of SC turns one-honey

Gershwins with Dubose Heyward

A photograph of George (left) and Ira (right) Gershwin and Dubose Heyward in the South Carolina Historical Society collection. Heyward wrote "Porgy and Bess" with the Gershwins and was one of the founders of the Poetry Society of South Carolina, which is celebrating its 100th birthday. File/Provided

The Poetry Society of South Carolina is celebrating 100 years and will start the centennial celebration with its annual Open Mic via Zoom on Friday, in lieu of a 100th anniversary gala. The society's president Jim Lundy will present a slideshow on the origins of the group, launched in Charleston, followed by the open mic presentation. Register in advance for the (free) event link.

While poets John Bennett, DuBose Heyward and Hervey Allen had their weekly men's meeting, the women's group was led by Laura Bragg, director of the Charleston Museum, with Josephine Pinckney, Helen von Kolnitz (Hyer), Elizabeth Miles and Elizabeth Meyers. According to Lundy, "these eight people were the nucleus for the fledgling Poetry Society of South Carolina."

WHEN: 7 p.m. Jan. 8

MORE INFO: poetrysocietysc.org

Additional nuggets for this weekend:

Beethoven

Ludwig Van Beethoven. File/Painting by Joseph Karl Stieler/Public domain

Charleston Symphony's Masterworks will present "Music of the Earth" as part of its Virtual Concert Hall series Friday and Saturday, featuring Ludwig Van Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68 “Pastoral” and Robert Schumann's Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major, Op. 97 “Rhenish.” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8-9, noon Jan. 9; 843-723-7528, charlestonsymphony.org

Charleston County Parks will host a free Virtual Inclusive Dance Party, Saturday, intended for people with disabilities, along with their families, friends and caregivers. Registration required and the event link will be shared via Zoom. 6-7 p.m. Jan. 9; 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/3552/Virtual-Inclusive-Dance-Party

For a list of events around town, visit postandcourier.com/events

Reach Liz Foster at 843-937-5581. Follow her on Twitter @TheDizzyLizzieB

Senior news clerk and staff writer

Senior news clerk and staff writer Liz Foster joined The Post and Courier team in 2012 and, among other things, compiles events and writes the My Charleston Weekend column for Charleston Scene.