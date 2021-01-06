Wasabi and white fish, word play and witty couplets for your Charleston weekend

Get some fries with that shake during Restaurant Week

I’ve always had the philosophy that new routines, especially diets, should just start on Mondays, so in the case of any new year’s resolutions you have related to food, just wait to start them until Jan. 18 because Charleston Restaurant Week, in conjunction with Restaurant Week South Carolina, kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday, Jan. 17.

More than 50 restaurants are participating with a prix fixe lunch and dinner format, offering discounted menu options for a set price, such as two courses for $20, three courses for $35 or $40, that kind of thing. You can load up on local fare, from steak to seafood, Lowcountry/Southern to Asian, Brazilian, French, Italian and Mexican. Otherwise, there are numerous restaurants advertising their old-fashioned American cuisine. Some are offering to-go options for their specials.

Presented by the Lowcountry Hospitality Association, Explore Charleston and the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, participating venues are located all over the tri-county area and the website has them broken down by section: downtown Charleston, James Island/Folly Beach, Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, West Ashley, Nexton, Summerville, Johns Island/Kiawah Island and Isle of Palms/Wild Dunes.

WHEN: Jan. 7-17

MORE INFO: 803-765-9000, restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com/city/charleston_area

Honorable mention: It's the last week for The Original Pub Tour of Charleston's Holiday Pub Crawl, which combines food and flavor with some savory stories. Local guides "will regale you with tales of pirates, prohibition, patriots and presidents who once roamed the very streets on which you are walking."

Charleston Pub Tours has taken measures to increase social distancing between customer groups, reduce group capacity and all guides are required to wear regulation masks.

A portion of the ticket price benefits MUSC's Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily through Jan. 10; Depart from Tommy Condon's Irish Pub, 160 Church St., downtown Charleston; $38 (reservations required); 843-577-5535, pubtourcharleston.com/holiday-pub-crawl

Poetry Society of SC turns one-honey

The Poetry Society of South Carolina is celebrating 100 years and will start the centennial celebration with its annual Open Mic via Zoom on Friday, in lieu of a 100th anniversary gala. The society's president Jim Lundy will present a slideshow on the origins of the group, launched in Charleston, followed by the open mic presentation. Register in advance for the (free) event link.

While poets John Bennett, DuBose Heyward and Hervey Allen had their weekly men's meeting, the women's group was led by Laura Bragg, director of the Charleston Museum, with Josephine Pinckney, Helen von Kolnitz (Hyer), Elizabeth Miles and Elizabeth Meyers. According to Lundy, "these eight people were the nucleus for the fledgling Poetry Society of South Carolina."

WHEN: 7 p.m. Jan. 8

MORE INFO: poetrysocietysc.org

Additional nuggets for this weekend:

Charleston Symphony's Masterworks will present "Music of the Earth" as part of its Virtual Concert Hall series Friday and Saturday, featuring Ludwig Van Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68 “Pastoral” and Robert Schumann's Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major, Op. 97 “Rhenish.” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8-9, noon Jan. 9; 843-723-7528, charlestonsymphony.org

Charleston County Parks will host a free Virtual Inclusive Dance Party, Saturday, intended for people with disabilities, along with their families, friends and caregivers. Registration required and the event link will be shared via Zoom. 6-7 p.m. Jan. 9; 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/3552/Virtual-Inclusive-Dance-Party

