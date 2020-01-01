It's 2020, which means the end of a decade and the beginning of a new one. What changes are you looking to make during these next 10 years?

We're here to help with some suggestions for 2020, specific to the Charleston Lowcountry. Our picks include everything from health and wellness to music and nightlife.

Because not all people are the same, we've divided this guide into two sections. One includes New Year's resolutions for those looking to chill out and reflect more; the other is for those looking to get out and do more. Which category do you fall in?

Chill Out & Reflect More

Try Bendy Brewski Yoga instead of a night out bar hopping

Instead of spending a night out at the bar with friends, try this healthier way to drink in Charleston. Enjoy a beer during a yoga session at this monthly partnership between yoga instructors and breweries called Bendy Brewski Yoga. You'll have some time to reflect on yourself and find the calm within, while still treating yourself to an adult beverage. It's all about balance.

You can also balance your health with your social life with group yoga sessions happening outdoors around town. Try Charleston County Parks' Starlight Yoga on the Mount Pleasant Pier or on Folly Beach.

Get a dose of rest and relaxation at a Lowcountry beach

A day at the beach provides a certain kind of peace and quiet. Maybe you're used to go-go-going all the time with few breaks for much-needed you time. Set aside time this year to go to the beach alone and read a book. Bring an umbrella and sunscreen, let the crash of ocean waves rejuvenate you, find peace in nature, catch up on your reading. If you don't finish your book in one sitting, go back for another day, or two, or three — until you finish it.

Walk the Museum Mile in January

Along a one-mile stretch of Meeting Street there are six museums, five historic houses, four scenic parks, a Revolutionary War powder magazine and an array of chapels and public buildings you can explore. It's called the Museum Mile, and during January you can enjoy access to 13 different sites along the route for just $25. Look back on Charleston's history and contemplate the city's present by visiting spots like the Charleston Museum, Gibbes Museum of Art, Postal Museum and Old Exchange & Provost Dungeon.

Reflect on local art during a monthly Art Walk

Similarly, you can join Charleston's monthly Art Walk, when galleries are open after-hours. Mingle with artists, enjoy complimentary glasses of wine and take in Charleston's vibrant visual arts scene. Do you like this painting? Do you hate this sculpture? Spend some time thinking about what art means to our historic city. Appreciate the details. You might learn something about yourself along the way.

Get Out & Do More

Attend the High Water Festival

You've seen the High Water Festival lineup for the last three years now but haven't pulled the trigger on tickets. Maybe crowds aren't your thing. Maybe an all-weekend event sounds daunting. But it's time to participate in this true Charleston experience.

It's well-organized and less crowded than most music festivals I've been to (and I've been to a lot). The venue, North Charleston's Riverfront Park, is gorgeous in April, with river breezes blowing through.

Bring blankets and sprawl out in the shade by the food truck village with music echoing in the distance, or get in the thick of it near the two stages to get close and personal with some of your favorite acts.

Don't forget about add-on experiences like oyster classes and a Sunday brunch.

This year's lineup is solid, featuring headliners Wilco, Brittany Howard and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, in addition to local organizers Shovels & Rope.

Sing karaoke at Bangkok Lounge

This year, resolve to put yourself out there more. One way to do that is by singing karaoke. Your stomach might churn right before you take the stage, but the fun is entirely worth it. Bangkok Lounge, Charleston's new nightly karaoke bar, is the perfect place to showcase your inner rock star. *Mic drop*

Get season tickets, anywhere

With so many one-off events happening throughout the year in Charleston, it's easy to forget about season-long offerings. That sort of commitment might be just what you need to meet your New Year's resolution of "getting out and doing."

You can purchase season tickets to the Charleston Symphony; RiverDogs, Battery or Stingrays games; movie or music series at the Charleston Music Hall; or the Best of Broadway series at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Don't forget about local theater companies — such as Charleston Stage, Pure, the Footlight Players, 34 West, Village Rep Co., South of Broadway, the Flowertown Players and Threshold Repertory — when you're looking to purchase tickets.

Plan a night out at the new Forte Jazz Lounge

Did you know that a jazz club opened this year in Charleston? Forte Jazz Lounge, which took over Pure Theatre's space on Upper King Street, features two shows a night, Thursday-Saturday. The first set is at 7 p.m.; the second at 9:30 p.m. You can make a night out of it by getting drinks and dinner before. There are a few matinee Sunday shows on the calendar as well.

At the jazz lounge, VIP couch-style seating is available, along with premium table seating and general seating along the perimeter of the club. Reserve tickets online in advance at fortejazzlounge.com.