Want to learn to be a leader? Spend an evening on "How to Lead" with David Rubenstein

Innovation is on the agenda this week Charleston Library Society, both in content and format.

At 6 p.m. Nov. 5, the organization presents "An Evening with David Rubenstein."

In a return visit to the Library Society, Rubenstein, the visionary cofounder of The Carlyle Group, and host of "The David Rubenstein Show," will join forces with American journalist John Huey, former editor-in-chief of Time Inc. The two will discuss Rubenstein's recent best-selling book, "How to Lead: Wisdom from the World’s Greatest CEOs, Founders and Game Changers."

Last February, the Library Society hosted Rubenstein regarding his book "The American Story."

Coined as a leadership playbook, Rubenstein's new book shares the principles and guiding philosophies of celebrated leaders, by way of conversations with such icons as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Warren Buffett, Oprah Winfrey and many others. The book is a result of the author's past five years of interviews with his subjects about who they are and how they became successful.

Entrepreneur Richard Branson, for instance, talks about striving for excellence. Nike's Phil Knight discusses how the product is the company's most important marketing tool. Lockheed Martin Chairman Marillyn Hewson shares the importance of self-reliance and knowing the value of a dollar.

"I have read the book but have indulged myself to listen to the audiobook as well," said Anne Cleveland, executive director of Charleston Library Society, via email. "Hearing the authenticity in the voices adds a wonderful dimension to the stories and perspectives of some of the world’s most impressive leaders."

The event itself represents pandemic-prompted innovation at the Library Society. Its hybrid format takes place at the Charleston Library's King Street venue as well as on Zoom. (The event is separate from the lineup at Charleston to Charleston Festival, for which the Charleston Library Society is a sister organization.)

After being closed from March through May, Cleveland said she missed having the easy interaction with members and visitors. As they launched a series of Zoom programs, they also aimed to find a way to gather in their Main Reading Room.

In September, they experimented with one program that included a hybrid option of video and in-person programming.

"It was a spectacular success, and we are going to do the same for Mr. Rubenstein."

According to Cleveland, the space is large enough to comfortably distance almost 50 masked people. They also added air-filtering system to their HVAC system that is designed to kill the coronavirus, thus adding another layer of safety.

Cleveland added that she sees hybrid events of this nature as part of Charleston Library Society moving forward, as they accommodate up to 500 people and thus provide access to a far broader audience.

As such, Rubenstein will be on hand with Huey for the event, which will offer a Zoom event.

"His insights and humor produced one of the most successful programs we’ve ever hosted," said Cleveland. "And, of course, coming just two days after the election, the topic is profoundly well timed."

Ticket packages start at $10 for Zoom access and go up to $150, which includes a socially distanced, VIP in-person reception and Zoom viewing ticket and book.

To purchase tickets, visit charlestonlibrarysociety.org.