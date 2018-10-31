A new local high school play is tackling the issues prevalent among modern-day high-achieving students.
"Smart Girls," written by Wando High School theater teacher and fine arts chair Lori Carroll, is meant to open discussions in the community about often-overlooked issues facing current high schoolers, particularly girls (hence the title). Following the performance, parents and students can join an open panel discussion involving guidance counselors to discuss issues presented on stage.
"I started writing just to try to give a voice to girls who I’ve known through the years who are bright and successful and working hard and we don’t hear about," says Carroll, who has been a teacher at Wando for 15 years. "We hear about mean girls, about bullying, but the successful, great kids also have issues that don’t get a voice."
Carroll, who has never written a play for public performance before, could rely on a decade and a half of experience working with students to create the plot and dialogue. Over time, she's realized that the students haven't changed, but the pressures they are facing have intensified, she says. That's the major theme of the play.
"What people don’t realize is high school isn’t what it was in the 1980s," Carroll says. "It isn't about boys or clothes or homecoming queens — those things we always thought of before. It's about grades, academics, succeeding at building the best resume."
"Smart Girls" focuses on four high school friends as they tackle an Advanced Placement English project with different groups of students. Their friendship and academic standing are in jeopardy as pressure builds. It reveals how challenging, often overwhelming, are the new college course loads taken by high schoolers, some as early as freshman year.
"They have college coursework before they can even drive," Carroll says.
Before writing the play, Carroll interviewed several students to get a better grasp of what they were facing in their day-to-day lives. Those students played a significant role in shaping the performance, selecting the music and picking out the wardrobe.
"They have read and given me feedback all along the process," Carroll says with a smile. "They’ve definitely changed some of the pop culture references and updated me."
The play breaks apart many of the molds parents have used in preparing their high-achieving children for the future, she explains.
"Students are much more politically active now, some more than their parents," Carroll says. "They want to change the world. And parents' view that popularity is so important to their kids is out of touch. They don’t care who’s popular. They don’t have time for that."
Instead, their time is filled with studying — working harder than ever before to achieve success, often setting the goal at perfection, Carroll says. She says the fear of failure — even receiving one bad grade — is greater than she's ever seen.
"I think perfectionism has become more rampant because of social media, to a degree," she says. "You’re not just comparing yourself to your friends but to some universal impossible standard. And instead of it being about body type like it used to be, girls are now comparing accomplishments and achievements."
Carroll says one good thing has come out of students' new focus on success.
"Even until fairly recently, it still was not OK to be a smart female or you got those labels," she says. "These girls are empowered and willing to show their brain and want to be recognized for it."
That's encouraging to Carroll, as is the fact that there is still a strong yearning for connection, even in this age of impersonal text messaging. Carroll says that is the solution — and being willing to talk about those challenges, with parents, friends, counselors or anyone who will listen.
"Even though we do want to open conversations, it’s not a here’s-what-you-need-to-fix scenario," Carroll says. "There are no villains and we're not trying to cast blame. It’s more of a 'Here’s our world, let’s get through it together.' "