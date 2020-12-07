Walterboro native is the man behind the music of NBC's Grinch musical

If there were ever a year to benefit from a Who or two, this is arguably it. So it's no winter wonder that NBC has been hard at work transforming a popular Broadway adaptation of Dr. Seuss' famously Christmas-spirited yarn into a made-for-TV moment.

At 8 p.m. Wednesday, NBC will air a two-hour production of "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!" from the Troubadour Theatre in London.

And when the Grinch lands in your home this week, he'll be singing tunes composed by one of South Carolina's own, Mel Marvin, a Walterboro native who has lived in New York City since the 1960s.

The musical adaptation features a book and lyrics by Tim Mason and an original score by Marvin, which includes favorites "You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas" (by Albert Hague and Dr. Seuss), as well as a host of others belted out by the Grinch, his trusty mutt Max and those persistently cheery denizens of Whoville.

Starring Matthew Morrison as the Grinch, the production also features Denis O'Hare as Old Max, Booboo Stewart as Young Max and Amelia Minto as Cindy Lou Who.

Marvin originally created the music for the 2006 Broadway production of "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical" directed by Jack O’Brien and Matt August. Since first opening on Broadway, the musical has had three holiday runs at Madison Square Garden, and 19 consecutive sold-out seasons at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego. It has toured nationally, mounted special productions for the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville in 2015, and another that played cities in the UK in 2019 and 2020.

The Grinch is one of six musicals that Marvin originally wrote for Minneapolis’ Children’s Theatre Company and for his daughter, Kate.

This week, People magazine offered an exclusive first look at the musical event, airing from the Troubadour Theatre in London Dec. 9. Actor Matthew Morrison, who portrays the Grinch, offered a behind-the-scenes of rehearsals.

Marvin's Broadway bona fides also include being co-author of "Tintypes," for which he received two Tony nominations. He wrote the music for the Broadway productions of Isaac Bashevis Singer’s "Yentl" and Christopher Durang’s "A History of the American Film," and co-conceived and arranged "The Gershwins’ Fascinating Rhythm." He also wrote the score for "Shakespeare’s Cymbeline" at Lincoln Center Theater, which according to his bio, opened on Broadway on the same night at his go at the Grinch.

Marvin's musical career started in Charleston when he was a pre-med student at the College of Charleston. When he was renting an apartment on the top floor of the Dock Street Theatre, he was drawn into the goings-on in the theater.

The celebrated first couple of Charleston theater, director Emmett Robinson and playwright Pat Robinson, engaged the musically gifted Marvin in their work, and he was soon creating scores for shows mounted by Footlight Players theater company at the Dock Street.

Nixing his notions of becoming a doctor, Marvin was soon thereafter Broadway bound. His first stop was Columbia University to pursue a graduate degree in comparative literature with a concentration on theater. From there, he has logged 30 works of musical theater, 47 plays, three films and two operas.

“I ate it up,” Marvin told The Post and Courier last year regarding his early days in the city. “I felt like I was where I belong and I have been here ever since.”

He has also remained connected to South Carolina, summering for years at a family place on the Combahee River.

In 1976, he returned to Charleston to partner with Julian Wiles on “Song for a New Land,” a musical celebration of the bicentennial that was particularly significant to his artistic development.

Wiles, producing artistic director of Charleston Stage, collaborated with Marvin on that production. (And, in full disclosure, this reporter also appeared in it, when at the age of 11 she portrayed an acolyte in the work.)

"It's ironic that one of Mel's greatest hits has been 'Dr. Seuss' The Grinch That Stole Christmas' because he's anything but a Grinch," said Wiles, adding that Marvin also served as a longtime professor of Musical Theatre at NYU's Tisch School.

"With a bright and cheerful enthusiasm, Mel has not only used his enormous talents to create scores of wonderful musicals and operas over the years, but has made time to mentor me and an army of up and coming talents including me when I first launched Charleston Stage."

To view a trailer of the NBC show, visit www.nbc.com.