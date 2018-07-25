Walter Brown, one of the leaders in the Charleston hip-hop community, has been busy growing as an artist.
He just released his most recent full-length album, "IMOW" (In My Own World), which was distributed by Hitmaker, an affiliate of Sony. He performed at Austin music festival South by Southwest in March. He's making some early waves for Charleston hip-hop, and he doesn't take that lightly.
"People have been telling me, 'We’re dependent on you,'" says Brown. "There’s so much pressure. But there’s that energy out there, too. That energy being brought to me is boosting me, and I’m trying to put it back out there into the universe."
Brown has an inspirational story along with promising cadence, beats and vocals. He spent five years in prison for armed robbery when he was just a high school student at First Baptist. When he was released in 2015, he had a new outlook on life, one that he decided to share through a medium that's always been integral to him: rapping.
"I had to get my scars and bruises," explains Brown.
Growing up, Brown was a people-pleaser, a quality that he says didn't play in his favor. He wanted to be "tough and hard" to fit in and didn't have a full grasp on his emotions.
"Coming from the black community," says Brown, "crying and dealing with those emotions wasn't a thing. At least, I wasn’t raised to express that or even know how to express that. I’m 26 and just now learning how to deal with my emotions and the place for them."
That's something he explores in "IMOW" song "Cry Baby," Brown's self-proclaimed favorite song of the disc and one that dives into depression, loss and dealing with it in a healthy way.
As someone who has always struggled with comparison to others, Brown says he's letting go of the "cool and trendy" and replacing it with unadulterated authenticity.
"I can’t spend my entire life trying to change everyone’s perception or opinion of who Walter is," he says.
"Do My Own Thing" is perhaps the most fitting song of the album, his new mantra of sorts, a reminder to just focus on himself and his growth as an artist.
That's something he's been doing even more than usual as he describes an unsettling riff in the current local hip-hop community. He claims it wasn't like that just a few years ago.
"When I came into the scene here, I came at a time when people were putting pressure on establishments to allow hip-hop in," says Brown.
He's referencing the post-Hearts & Plugs racist drawing debacle, which started a conversation between the hip-hop community and local venue booking agents and owners.
"When I started out, it seemed like we tried to rally together for a bigger cause," Brown says.
Now, original music venues like The Royal American, Tin Roof and the Purple Buffalo accommodate local hip-hop artists in addition to the traditional lineups of Americana, rock and pop bands. But within the hip-hop community, there are certain artists, Brown says, who are acting as gatekeepers of sorts, those who deem what hip-hop is worthy to be part of the community and what is not.
"The goal was for more exposure in Charleston in general as a collective, a community," says Brown. "It was presented as Charleston hip-hop. Now, it’s like almost sub-genres of that, different little cliques, which is cool, but it gets weird when those sub-genres don’t really mix, talk or are really here to support anyone else’s group of hip-hop."
As the genre has grown locally, from Matt Monday and social justice-slinger Benny Starr to Independent Tone Award winner Scooda Sease and B.Kiddo, Brown has felt the segmentation.
"There's tension, and that isn't breeding success," says Brown.
He doesn't completely shift the blame away from himself either, noting that his self-focus has been part of the exclusion. But ultimately, he doesn't understand why, at this level, the community is being competitive instead of collaborative.
"If we’re trying to put a stronghold on something that hasn’t even really grown yet, that’s doing a disservice to hip-hop and hip-hop artists," says Brown. "I feel like Charleston, as a city, has been very supportive of hip-hop. Any reason that hip-hop hasn’t grown from this point is solely based on the hip-hop community and their unity, or lack thereof."
Brown says he's not competing with anyone here; he's competing with himself. And he's trying to put the Holy City on the regional and eventually national hip-hop map. He hopes the community will come together to meet that goal instead of breaking apart.
"We're all in it for one cause," says Brown.