voices of fashion 1.jpg

Voices of Fashion is a three-day experience celebrating the impact various cultures have had in the fashion industry. Provided

 Provided

Voices of Fashion wants to create diversity and inclusion here in Charleston.

The inaugural diversity-driven three-day experience will celebrate the impact various cultures have had in the fashion industry. One goal is to encourage dialogue of different cultural perspectives in the community.

The weekend will consist of a meet and greet with designers, models and panelists; a street show displaying local boutiques and designers; an after party; a panel brunch focused on cultural perspectives in fashion; and a finale show with ready-to-wear haute couture pieces from top designers in the region.

voices of fashion 2.jpg

Voices of Fashion is a three-day experience celebrating the impact various cultures have had in the fashion industry. Provided

The events will take place from June 27-29 in different locations across the Charleston area.

The all-access weekend pass in on sale now for $150. Individual tickets are also available, ranging from $15-$75. They're available now at https://bit.ly/2VHG7Uh.

Full details can be found at voicesoffashionshow.com.

Live your most local life with the help of our handpicked music, events and food stories. Delivered to your inbox every Thursday.


Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Tags

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts and entertainment for The Post and Courier's Thursday edition, Charleston Scene. She used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper and Scene SC.