Vivian Howard coming to Charleston for drive-thru book signing at brewery

Chef, best-selling author and PBS show host Vivian Howard will be in Charleston this month for a drive-thru book signing at Tradesman Brewing, presented by Blue Bicycle Books.

The event will take place from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 25, and a $58 ticket will include a signed copy of Howard's new book "This Will Make It Taste Good: A New Path to Simple Cooking" and a snack-pack from Howard's grab-and-go coffee shop in the Renaissance Hotel on Wentworth Street, Handy & Hot.

To space out the audience, tickets are divided into 15-minute timeslots during the three-hour event. Attendees will need to remain in their cars but will still be able to get a personalized book and photo with Howard, following proper social distancing guidelines. Masks are required.

Howard's new book includes 125 "quick and easy" home-cooking recipes, from caramelized onions to fruit preserves. Her first cookbook, "Deep Run Roots," chronicled the food of Eastern North Carolina and was named one of the best of the year by 18 national publications.

Tickets for the Oct. 25 event are available at https://bit.ly/2H8KXmK.