Virtual BirdFest, Wine Down Wednesday, lots of movies and more for your Charleston weekend

If you're in the mood to leave the house in a safe, socially distanced way this coming week, there's plenty happening around town to keep you and your family entertained.

We're highlighting some of our top virtual and in-person picks. If you're venturing out, don't forget to pack your mask!

Virtual Bird Week

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

BirdFest is back at Old Santee Canal Park, except this year the annual event has been transformed into Virtual Bird Week. Each day between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2, the park will feature two special guests on its Facebook page, including experts from The Center for Birds of Prey, Audubon South Carolina, South Carolina Waterfowl Association, Wild Birds Unlimited, SCDNR Diversity Outreach Program, South Carolina Wildlife Federation and more. For information about how to tune in, visit www.oldsanteecanalpark.org.

Adopt a dog

Lowcountry Dog Magazine is hosting an adoption event at Magnolia Plantation on Sept. 27. Representatives from 15 rescue organizations and shelters will be present at the event with the goal of adopting out 1,000 dogs. You can expect live music and food, too.

Salsa Night in Summerville

The Cane Bay YMCA in Summerville will be hosting its Summer Concert Series Vol. 2 on Sept. 26. This time, it's Salsa Night with Gino Castillo and The Cuban Cowboys. The gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online. Please bring your own chairs or blankets for seating.

Chillin' with outdoor movies

When it comes to outdoor movies you've got lots to choose from:

The S.C. Aquarium will screen “Wonders of the Sea: A Movie Night at The Bend" on Thursday, Sept. 24. The film features Jacques Cousteau’s son and his kids for a “thrilling, educational and poetic underwater journey from Fiji to the Bahamas." It is narrated by Arnold Schwarzenegger. There will be a food-and-beverage truck or two. Feel free to bring your own coolers, blankets and chairs. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., the documentary begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 per vehicle.

on Thursday, Sept. 24. The film features Jacques Cousteau’s son and his kids for a “thrilling, educational and poetic underwater journey from Fiji to the Bahamas." It is narrated by Arnold Schwarzenegger. There will be a food-and-beverage truck or two. Feel free to bring your own coolers, blankets and chairs. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., the documentary begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 per vehicle. The city of Goose Creek will present "Aladdin" (2019) at its Wheels & Reels Movie Night at Eubanks Park on Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Food-and-bev vendors will be on site. The event is free, but you need to pre-register.

on Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Food-and-bev vendors will be on site. The event is free, but you need to pre-register. The Post and Courier Drive-In will screen "Karate Kid" from its King Street parking lot at 8 p.m. Sept. 25. Tickets are $25 per vehicle and can be purchased online.

from its King Street parking lot at 8 p.m. Sept. 25. Tickets are $25 per vehicle and can be purchased online. And there's more! Holy City Drive-In will also screen "Karate Kid" on Sept. 25, as well as "Sixteen Candles" on Sept. 26, while Moonlite Theaters will screen "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" on Friday night and "Caddyshack" on Saturday night. Check out the websites for more details.

'Wine Down' at the Landing

And finally, don't neglect to buy your tickets early for the second-to-last "Wine Down Wednesday" of the year. The Sept. 30 event, hosted by Charleston County Parks at Old Towne Creek Landing, will feature music by Dave Landeo and good eats by Area 51 Foods. Remember, there are no on-site ticket sales this year. Tickets are $15 and include wine and a commemorative glass. Bring your own chairs. Kids and teens are welcome, as long as they're accompanied by an adult. For more information, visit the county's website.