Vice President Kamala Harris wears outfit by SC fashion designer on Inauguration Day

For Inauguration Day, now Vice President Kamala Harris is wearing two outfits made by Black fashion designers, one of whom is from South Carolina.

The outfit she will wear after the swearing-in ceremony, which has not yet been revealed, was made by Sergio Hudson, according to his showroom manager Kimberly Rosen.

The outfit former first lady Michelle Obama wore to the inauguration, a plum turtleneck, trousers and coat combination with a gold belt, was also reportedly designed by Hudson.

Hudson, the designer who has also created clothing worn by Nicki Minaj and Beyonce, makes luxury women's ready-to-wear clothing in Los Angeles.

Hudson is from Ridgeway, 25 miles north of Columbia.

“I was a normal Ridgeway country boy, my granddaddy had a farm, we ate from the farm,” Hudson told Carolina News and Reporter in 2019. “I didn’t even know how much vegetables cost because I never had to buy any.”

Hudson grew up around fashionable women, who played a big role in his pursuit of design. His mother had a tailoring boutique and wore designer clothes every Sunday for church. His older sister was a runway model.

Hudson attended Bauder College, a design school in Atlanta, and then started working professionally in custom design when he graduated in 2005.

One of his first breakthroughs was in 2009 when he started dressing Lisa Wu from "Real Housewives of Atlanta." Then, he designed Kendall Jenner’s black jumpsuit she wore on her 20th birthday. In 2013, Hudson furthered his career by winning Bravo reality competition TV show, “Styled to Rock,” which was produced by Rihanna.

Since then, Hudson has created custom clothing for Jennifer Lopez, Janelle Monae, Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears and Khloe Kardashian, among other celebrities. Beyonce was seen wearing a piece from his Fall 2019 collection last February.

Hudson, along with Christopher John Rogers from Baton Rouge, shares the honor of custom designing the outfits worn by Harris on the day she becomes the new vice president of the United States.

Hudson's design has not yet been revealed, but Rogers crafted the purple coat Harris has been photographed in this morning.

W Magazine reported the purple is a nod to Shirley Chisholm, the first African American woman to run for President of the United States.

Harris' signature pearls are also meaningful, an ode to her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and accessory frequently worn by Harris. At today's ceremony, she wears pearls by Wilfredo Rosado, a Puerto Rican jeweler who custom-designed the necklace. Many individuals around the country are following suit and wearing pearls today in celebration of the event.

Symbolism was also achieved through Harris' wardrobe at last night's COVID-19 memorial service she attended. There, Harris wore a coat from Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss. Jean-Raymond has gathered and dispersed protective gear for hospital workers and provided $50,000 in grants for small businesses affected by the pandemic.