Veterans Day salutes
"As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them." — John F. Kennedy
With Sunday being Veterans Day, numerous venues and community groups will be honoring our heroes with special events throughout the weekend. While I’m only sharing a few here, I’ve created a more complete roundup of events and activities here.
Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant will offer several events, beginning with a book presentation on Thursday. Combat historian and author Patrick O’Donnell will discuss his latest book, “The Unknowns: The Untold Story of America’s Unknown Soldier and WWI’s Most Decorated Soldiers Who Brought Him Home,” in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I. According to the museum’s executive director Mac Burdette, “The creation of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is fascinating and involves nine men who served in some of the most important battles of WWI. We encourage the community to enjoy an evening aboard the USS Yorktown and hear stories of valor and sacrifice.”
WHEN: 7 p.m. Nov. 8
WHERE: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org
On Sunday, the museum will present Bells of Peace to acknowledge 100 years to the minute that the armistice between the Allies and Germany was signed. A bell will be rung 21 times to honor and remember the more than 116,000 Americans who died in World War I, as well as the more than 200,000 wounded. The 21 tolls of the bell symbolize a high honor, based on the 21-gun salute.
WHEN: 11 a.m. Nov. 11
WHERE: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
PRICE: Included with admission
MORE INFO: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org
Also on Sunday, the Charleston Community Band and the Charleston Community Band Jazz Ensemble will perform patriotic music for visitors aboard the aircraft carrier Yorktown.
WHEN: Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 11
WHERE: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
PRICE: Included with admission
MORE INFO: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org
Patriots Point has been designated as an official regional site for the observance of this year’s Veterans Day by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Veterans Day National Committee. And thanks to a gift from the SunTrust Foundation, all veterans will receive free admission on Saturday and Sunday.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Nov. 10-11
WHERE: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
PRICE: $24 adult; $19 senior, $16 ages 6-11 years; free for veterans; $5 parking
MORE INFO: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org
Fort Moultrie and Sullivan’s Island churches will offer up their own free events on Sunday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI.
At 9 a.m., “Doughboy” re-enactors will be at Fort Moultrie to answer questions about life as a WWI soldier. “Doughboy” was a nickname given to troops in the American Expeditionary Forces during the war, meant to be endearing.
At 10:45 a.m., Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church will host a ceremony in the memorial park across the street from the church, including the laying of a wreath, a historical program, prayers and the playing of taps.
At 11 a.m., Stella Maris and The Church of the Holy Cross will ring the Bells of Peace, to acknowledge that “at the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month of 1918, an armistice was signed.”
WHEN: Fort Moultrie hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 11
WHERE: Fort Moultrie, 1214 Middle St.; Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church, 1204 Middle St.; The Church of the Holy Cross, 2520 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
PRICE: Free admission day for Fort Moultrie
MORE INFO: 843-883-3123, bit.ly/2m9xtas
On Saturday and Sunday, all active and retired military personnel will receive free tours of the Hunley submarine exhibit, presented by Friends of the Hunley. In 1864, the Hunley became the first successful combat submarine when it sank the USS Housatonic during an evening mission. The submarine and her crew never returned that fateful night and were lost at sea for over a century. The H.L. Hunley was recovered in 1995, raised in 2000, and the vessel and its artifacts have been preserved in a 7,500-square-foot interactive exhibit in North Charleston.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 10; noon-5 p.m. Nov. 11
WHERE: H.L. Hunley exhibit, 1250 Supply St., North Charleston
PRICE: $8-$16 general admission; free for active and retired military
MORE INFO: 843-743-4865, hunley.org
The Charleston Museum will present USO Days at the Joseph Manigault House in downtown Charleston Friday-Sunday, and all veterans and active duty military will receive free admission on Sunday. During WWII, the Joseph Manigault House was used as a USO post and Red Cross training facility. Soldiers would attend dinners and parties at the home, play games and have opportunities to write home to their families. At select times, the museum will offer special USO-themed tours focusing on the house’s role in history. Badminton and horseshoes will be set up in the garden.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 9-11; special celebration noon-5 p.m. Nov. 11
WHERE: Joseph Manigault House, 350 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: $5-$12 general admission; free for veterans and active duty military Nov. 11
MORE INFO: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Rockabillaque
The day is nigh for the sixth annual Rockabillaque Festival, a celebration of mid-century Americana with music, classic cars and vintage bikes, presented by Southern Roots Smokehouse.
This block party will be held in Park Circle on Saturday and is considered “the biggest event of its kind in the Carolinas.” Five stages will be set up for 30 bands (rockabilly, honky tonk, Americana, roots rock and psychobilly), nine of which are local, including Johnny & The Broken Hearts, Whiskey Diablo, Tyler Boone and the Rockabilly Salamanders, to name a few. Additional bands hail from across the Southeast, as well as New York and Texas, with fabulous monikers like Hillbilly Casino, Hot Rod Walt & The Psycho-DeVilles, Kitty Rose & The Rattlers and The Left Handed Luckies.
Returning will be the Miss Rockabillaque Pin-Up Contest, Mr. Man Contest, Beard & Mustache Competition and the Tattoo Contest. Kids and families will have a chance to compete in a couple of events and the Classic Car & Vintage Bike Show has been expanded this year. All Park Circle businesses participate in this extravaganza, and Holy City Brewing and Commonhouse Aleworks have collaborated for two special craft beers created exclusively for Rockabillaque. Event proceeds will benefit Valiant Animal Rescue.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 10
WHERE: Park Circle business district, North Charleston
PRICE: Free admission
MORE INFO: 843-212-5785, rockabillaque.com
Shrimp & Grits Festival
A little slice of heaven would be a day full of eating shrimp and grits (with bacon) and it’s going to look like heaven on earth Sunday at the RiverDogs’ Shrimp & Grits Food Festival at The Joe. A variety of local restaurants will compete for the title of having the best shrimp and grits in town, including Parson Jacks, Bubba Gump, Morgan Creek Grill and Gillie’s Soul Food. Bloody Marys and mimosas will be available for purchase and the Blue Plantation Band will provide the musical entertainment. There also will be a Kid’s Zone and Vendor Village.
WHEN: Noon-3 p.m. Nov. 11
WHERE: Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: $20-$25; $40 VIP
MORE INFO: 843-723-7241, rileyparkevents.com
S.C. Underground Film Festival
Now in its fourth year, the South Carolina Underground Film Festival returns to Park Circle this weekend. Sponsored in part by the North Charleston Cultural Arts Department, this year will include nine feature films and 46 short films. Organizers say “there is literally something for everyone,” ranging from stories about Walt Disney’s frozen head being taken on a trip to the Magic Kingdom (“The Further Adventures of Walt’s Frozen Head”), to a man dealing with the ghost of his dead roommate and the rent that’s coming due (“My Dead Roommate”), to a musical about teen suicide (“Bully”). Screenings also will feature music videos, horror, drama, comedy, animation and LGBT genres from international and S.C. creators. Filmmakers and cast members will be around for Q&A sessions and will attend the “unofficial official after-party” at The Sparrow on Saturday night. Bonus: free popcorn!
WHEN: Nov. 9: first film 5 p.m., last film 9 p.m.; Nov. 10: first film 10 a.m., last film 9 p.m.; Nov. 11: first film 10 a.m., final film 6 p.m., awards ceremony 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Olde Village Community Center, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
PRICE: $10 per day; $25 three-day pass
MORE INFO: sc-uff.com
Local music, label and radio events
“Live in the Streets,” a web-series from award-winning filmmaker Andy Coon, is a collection of six videos of Charleston musicians performing at local venues and will be screened on Wednesday at The Terrace. The videos feature Graham Whorley, Megan Jean & The KFB, Lindsay Holler, Mayor John Tecklenburg, Mechanical River and Katie Small. If you’ve yet to discover, Mayor Teck is quite the jazz pianist. Also part of the evening will be the special treat of live performances from Holler, Small and Mechanical River.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14
WHERE: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island
PRICE: $8
MORE INFO: 843-762-4247, muriasent.com
Ohm Radio (96.3 FM), Charleston’s only nonprofit, noncommercial, “listener-supported, grassroots alternative” community radio station is expanding and inviting the public to attend its New Studio Launch Party at The Workshop on Thursday. Entertainment will be provided by the Charleston Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet and food and beverages will be available for purchase from Workshop and Edmund’s Oast Exchange vendors.
WHEN: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 8
WHERE: The Workshop at Pacific Box & Crate, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: Free admission
MORE INFO: ohmradio963.org
1770 Records, the College of Charleston’s student-run record label, will host its sixth annual Boat Show aboard the Carolina Queen on Saturday. According to the label, this show “is an exciting one because it coincides with our first full-length vinyl release, ‘Local Suspects,’ (which) features 10 tracks from local Charleston artists, including Little Stranger, Speakerbox, Abstract, See Water and Little Bird.” Performing at this fundraiser for the college’s Arts Management Department will be Orange Doors, Easy Honey, Cry Baby, Eighty-Seven Nights and Abstract.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 10
WHERE: Charleston Harbor Tours at the City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
PRICE: $25-$30
MORE INFO: bit.ly/2Oqe96U