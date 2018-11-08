Veterans Day is Sunday, Nov. 11. Here are 25 ways to commemorate the holiday around Charleston.
Remembering ‘The Unknowns’
What: Combat historian and author Patrick O’Donnell will discuss his book, “The Unknowns: The Untold Story of America’s Unknown Soldier and WWI’s Most Decorated Soldiers Who Brought Him Home.” This event will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org
Flags of Honor
What: The Heritage Museum is selling Flags of Honor that can be purchased in honor or memory of a loved one. The flags will be displayed at the Heritage Museum during the month of November.
Where: The Heritage Museum, 101 Ridge St., St. George
Price: $25 per flag
More Info: 843-931-1021, dca-hc.com
Friday
‘USO Days’
What: During WWII, the Joseph Manigault House was used as a USO post and Red Cross training facility. Soldiers would attend dinners and parties at the home, play games and have opportunities to write home to their families. At select times, the museum will offer special USO-themed tours focusing on the house’s role in history and badminton and horseshoes will be set up in the garden.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 9-11; special celebration noon-5 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: Joseph Manigault Historic House, 350 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$12 general admission; free for veterans and active duty military on Sunday
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Trident Tech Veterans Day Program
What: In honor of the contributions made by United States military personnel and veterans, Trident Technical College (TTC) will host its annual Veterans Day program, with guest speaker Debanjan “Joy” Datta, a TTC adjunct professor, historian and Navy veteran.
When: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 9
Where: College Center (Building 920), Thornley Campus, Trident Technical College, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-574-6082, facebook.com/events/291695888348659
Animal Society Honors
What: The Charleston Animal Society will honor local military members with a presentation of 550 tickets to next weekend’s 19th annual Chili Cook-Off and Oyster Roast. Palmetto Warrior Connection, Palmetto Military Support Group, Joint Base Charleston will gift the tickets to active duty military, their families and retired military personnel. There also will be music and guest speakers. In case of rain, the event will take place in North Charleston City Hall.
When: 11:30 a.m. Nov. 9
Where: Military Memorial, Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-4849, facebook.com/events/2081816225465227
Boeing Celebration
What: Boeing South Carolina will present a special ceremony, featuring a presentation of Color Guard and the national anthem from the Fort Dorchester ROTC and Palmetto Scholar Academy choir, an invocation from the chaplain with Joint Base Charleston, raising of the service flags by veteran Boeing team members and guest speaker Army Lt. Col. (Ret.) W. LTC Larry Dandridge, a military historian and author.
When: 2 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Boeing Welcome Center, 5400 International Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 312-544-2000
Veteran's Day Reception
What: As a special “thank you” to the men and women who honorably serve this country, the library will host a special reception with desserts for veterans.
When: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Hanahan Library, 1216 Old Murray Court
More Info: 843-553-0047, facebook.com/events/293375861218310
Benefit & Auction
What: Celebrate Veterans Day weekend as the local community comes together to help local veterans and their families in crisis, with guest speaker, U.S. Navy SEAL and veteran Carlos Moleda, heavy hors d'oeuvres and cocktails with Chef Brett McKee, and a live auction.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: McKee's at 139-B, 139-B Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75
More Info: 843-276-2840, bit.ly/2qo2CLD
Saturday
Red, White & Blue Festival
What: The City of Hanahan will host its sixth annual Red, White & Blue Festival to celebrate and honor the nation’s veterans, featuring military displays, WWII re-enactors from the 36th infantry division, food and craft vendors, kids’ activities, magicians, local bands and more.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Road
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-266-0723, cityofhanahan.com/events/red-white-blue-festival
Patriots Point
What: In honor of Veterans Day, Patriots Point will offer free admission to all veterans on Saturday and Sunday.
When: 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Nov. 10-11
Where: Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $24 adult; $19 senior, $16 ages 6-11 years; free for veterans; $5 parking
More Info: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org
Friends of the Hunley
What: On Saturday and Sunday, all active and retired military personnel will receive free tours of the H.L. Hunley’s 7,500-square-foot interactive submarine exhibit, presented by Friends of the Hunley.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 10; noon-5 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: H.L. Hunley exhibit, 1250 Supply St., North Charleston
Price: $8-$16 general admission; free for active and retired military
More Info: 843-743-4865, hunley.org
Veterans Celebration
What: HonkyTonk Saloon will host a Veterans Day celebration, featuring food, music, vendors and a gun raffle.
When: 3-7 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson
Price: $10
More Info: 843-569-6000, facebook.com/events/664133307321277
Veterans Banquet
What: The Community Action Group for Encouragement (CAGE) will host its annual veterans banquet. This year’s honoree is U.S. Army first sergeant James J. Wigfall (deceased) and the theme is "Save Laing Veterans Community.”
When: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Greater Goodwill A.M.E Church Life Center, 2818 U.S. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Price: $50
More Info: 843-884-3791, bit.ly/2SDGhqw
Sunday
Fort Moultrie Commemoration
What: Fort Moultrie and Sullivan’s Island churches will offer free events commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI.
At 9 a.m., “Doughboy” re-enactors will be at Fort Moultrie to answer questions about life as a WWI soldier. “Doughboy” was a nickname given to troops in the American Expeditionary Forces during the war, meant to be endearing.
At 10:45 a.m., Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church will host a ceremony in the memorial park across the street from the church, including the laying of a wreath, a historical program, prayers and the playing of taps.
At 11 a.m., Stella Maris and The Church of the Holy Cross will ring the Bells of Peace, to acknowledge that “at the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month of 1918, an armistice was signed.”
When: Fort Moultrie hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: Fort Moultrie, 1214 Middle St.; Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church, 1204 Middle St.; The Church of the Holy Cross, 2520 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
Price: Free admission day for Fort Moultrie
More Info: 843-883-3123, bit.ly/2m9xtas
Bells of Peace: A World War I Remembrance
What: Acknowledgement of 100 years to the minute that the armistice between the Allies and Germany was signed. A bell will be rung 21 times to honor and remember the more than 116,000 Americans who died in World War I, as well as the more than 200,000 wounded. The 21 tolls of the bell symbolize a high honor, based on the 21-gun salute.
When: 11 a.m. Nov. 11
Where: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Included with general admission
More Info: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org
Veterans Day Celebration
What: This Veterans Day celebration will benefit the Lowcountry Equine Assisted Psychotherapy (LEAP) military services (veterans, active duty and first responders), featuring music from Return of the MAC, food, raffle prizes and more. BYOB.
When: Noon-3 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: Wharf 7 Amphitheater, 515 Robert Daniel Drive, Daniel Island
Price: $20 general; $15 veterans, active duty military and first responders; free for ages 12 years and younger
More Info: 843-723-0659, bit.ly/2ASgOm5
‘A Salute to Our Veterans’
What: This concert will feature patriotic music in celebration of those who served our country, performed by the Charleston Community Band and the Charleston Community Band Jazz Ensemble.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Included with general admission
More Info: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org
100th Anniversary of Armistice Day
What: In conjunction with Second Sunday on King, the Charleston Pipe Band (CPB) will mark the centennial of the end of World War I with a concert of traditional pipe music. The band's concert is part of a world-wide musical observance, coinciding with concerts in the United Kingdom and elsewhere, with some performances enlisting military and civic bagpipe bands to play the tune, “When the Battle is Over.” The CPB will sell poppy pins for Armistice Day with proceeds donated to the S.C. Chapter of the USO.
When: 1-2 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: Just south of the intersection at King and Calhoun streets, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843- 830-3233, facebook.com/events/672767883095972
‘Tolling of Lost Boats’
What: The United States Submarine Veterans-Charleston Base will present a tolling of the lost boats to remember the 65 Navy submarines lost in service to the country.
When: 1 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd N. St., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-875-5559, facebook.com/USSVICB
Warrior Surf Fundraiser
What: In honor of Veterans Day, Fam’s Brewing will host an oyster roast and beer release party fundraiser for local veterans nonprofit, Warrior Surf Foundation. There will be raffles for prizes, pop-up shops from local retailers and more.
When: 1-5 pm. Nov. 11
Where: Fam’s Brewing Co., 1291 Folly Road, James Island
Price: Free admission; $25 all-you-can-eat oysters and first pint of Sea Pearl Oyster Stout
More Info: 843-225-4646, famularis.com/breweryevents
‘Patton, Rommel & Me’
What: Accomplished British-born actor Howard Burnham will be featured at the Lourie Theatre for a one-man stage performance of “Patton, Rommel & Me,” presenting three charismatic generals of World War II. Mr. Burnham will portray British Army field marshal Bernard Montgomery, American general George S. Patton and German field marshal Erwin Rommel. Event presented by the Dorchester County Archives and History Center
When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: The Lourie Theatre, 206 North Parler Ave., St. George
Price: $25 (includes one free admission to the museum)
More Info: 843-931-1021, dca-hc.com
‘Comedy for a Cause’
What: Tony Kemp Productions and Rick Hendrick Dodge will present a military appreciation comedy show, a night of free laughter for military and first responders, featuring celebrity comedians Shaun Jones and Rollin Jay Moore.
When: 6:30 p.m. seating, 8 p.m. show Nov. 11
Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson
Price: Free for military and first responders
More Info: 843-569-6000, facebook.com/HonkytonkSaloon
Monday
Tribute to Veterans
What: The City of North Charleston and Mayor Keith Summey will host its annual Veterans Day tribute, with keynote speaker Marine Corps Col. (Ret.) Tom Clark and veterans will be recognized with a specially designed commemorative coin. Prior to the ceremony will be a story swap opportunity for veterans to share memories and stories about their service. A luncheon will follow for veteran attendees that RSVP.
The Department of Defense and the Veterans Day National Committee have again selected North Charleston as an official regional site for the observance of the holiday. The city has received this special designation eight years in a row.
When: 9:30 a.m. story swap, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ceremony Nov. 12
Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5801, northcharleston.org/news/veterans-day-in-north-charleston-a-tribute-to-our-veterans
Veterans Day Ceremony
What: The Dorchester County Veterans Affairs Office will present a Veterans Day Observance Ceremony with keynote speaker, Summerville mayor Wiley Johnson, a retired Air Force colonel. A reception will follow the ceremony at VFW Post 3433 in Ladson.
When: 10:30 a.m.-noon Nov. 12
Where: Dorchester County Human Services Building, 500 N. Main St., Summerville
More Info: 843-832-0050, bit.ly/2D7YpTY
Veterans Day Celebration
What: The Lowcountry Senior Center will honor veterans who have proudly served the country from all branches of the military with a patriotic musical program. Light refreshments follow the performance. Event open to the community.
When: 1-2 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free, but advanced registration requested
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2EfBg4p