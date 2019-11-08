In observance of Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11, many area groups, organizations and venues will commemorate and honor the service of America's military members with special events and activities.
Friday, Nov. 8
Flags for Heroes
What: The East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club will showcase a special display of hundreds of American flags in front of the aircraft carrier Yorktown.
When: Nov. 8-10
Where: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Flag sponsorships available
More Info: 843-270-6057, charlestonrotaryflags.org
Marine Corps Birthday
What: The LowCountry Leathernecks will celebrate the 244th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps aboard the aircraft carrier Yorktown.
When: Nov. 8
Where: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-697-9935, d.sowers2@gmail.com
USO Days
What: Experience the Joseph Manigault House as it was while it served as a USO post and Red Cross training facility during World War II. The house became a place for enlisted soldiers and the home front workforce to sleep, enjoy meals, write to their families, attend dances and play games. Uniforms, clothing, photographs and personal letters will be on view, and visitors can dance to '40s music or play horseshoes and badminton in the garden. Free admission for all veterans and active military on Monday.
When: Nov. 8-11
Where: Joseph Manigault House, 350 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free for members; $5-$12 general admission for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/36GRWvD
Soldiers’ Angels
What: Volunteer with Soldiers’ Angels to supply low-income veteran families with food assistance at this mobile food distribution event.
When: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: Elks Lodge, 1113 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: soldiersangels.org/volunteer-opportunities-charleston-south-carolina
Veterans Day Reception
What: Veterans and their families are invited to stop by the library for free desserts in appreciation of their service.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 8
Where: St. Stephen Library, 113 Ravenell Drive
More Info: 843-567-4862, bit.ly/2Pxu4V0
Dozier Winds
What: The Village Concert Series presents the Dozier Winds, the 282nd Army Band from Fort Jackson performing selections from well-known composers that served in the military.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben St.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-4612 ext. 229, bit.ly/2JUjEv0
‘Front Lines to the Home Front’
What: To honor America’s veterans, the Flowertown Players will present its patriotic cabaret “Front Lines to the Home Front,” combining local letters, stories, songs and history with the major military events of the 20th century to today.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 8-9 and 3 p.m. Nov. 9-10
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Saturday, Nov. 9
Patriots Point Appreciation
What: As a sign of appreciation of service, Patriots Point will offer free admission to veterans, as well as host several special events throughout the weekend at the Vietnam Experience exhibit and aboard the aircraft carrier Yorktown.
When: Nov. 9-11
Where: Patriots Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org
Hunley Appreciation
What: In honor of the sacrifice and commitment of military service, the Friends of the Hunley will offer free admission for veterans on Saturday and Sunday.
When: Nov. 9-10
Where: The Hunley museum, 1250 Supply St., North Charleston
More Info: 843-743-4865, hunley.org
Red, White & Blue Fall Festival
What: Hanahan’s seventh annual Red, White & Blue festival will feature military displays and re-enactors, kids’ activities, food and craft vendors, live music and additional entertainment.
When: 9 a.m. p.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Road
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-266-0723, bit.ly/2PLc5KY
Living History Demo
What: A Revolutionary War re-enactor unit, the 2nd South Carolina Regiment, 1775–1780, will present a living history demonstration to highlight the little-known fact that the College of Charleston campus served as a prisoner of war camp for American prisoners during much of the Revolutionary War.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Cistern Yard at the College of Charleston, 66 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-1420, bit.ly/36KzjqM
Veterans Day Parade
What: Presented by the Ralph H. Johnson V.A. Medical Center, the parade will begin at Concord and Market streets, travel down East Bay and Broad streets, and end at Colonial Lake on Ashley Avenue. This special event will begin with the national anthem and an aircraft flyover.
When: 1 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-789-7230, bit.ly/32ekJEy
Veterans Benefit
What: The Pub on 61 will host a Veterans Day celebration and fundraiser for One80 Place, featuring a free BBQ meal and T-shirt for veterans, live music and an auction.
When: 2:30-5 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: The Pub on 61, 2366-6 Ashley River Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-737-0072, bit.ly/34FXwMU
Veterans Banquet
What: CAGE (Community Action Group for Encouragement) will host an evening of entertainment, information and inspiration to honor two local female military veterans.
When: 6-11 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Greater Goodwill AME Church, 2818 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Price: $50
More Info: bit.ly/2q5EwZs
Sunday, Nov. 10
Warrior Surf Oyster Roast
What: Fam’s Brewing will host its second annual oyster roast fundraiser for local veterans nonprofit Warrior Surf Foundation, featuring the Sea Pearl Oyster Stout beer release, all-you-can-eat oysters, music from BlueSphere and pop-up shops from area vendors.
When: 1-5 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Fam’s Brewing Co., 1291 Folly Road, James Island
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-225-4646, bit.ly/33idZ9M
Veterans Parade & Celebration
What: Dorchester County will host its inaugural Veterans Day parade, beginning on Ridge Street in Summerville, heading down Highway 78 and ending at the courthouse. There will be a fish fry, food trucks, kids’ activities and music from the East Coast Party Band, all followed by a fireworks show.
When: 2 p.m. parade, 7 p.m. fireworks Nov. 10
Where: Dorchester County Courthouse, 5200 E. Jim Bilton Blvd., Summerville
More Info: 843-563-0100, bit.ly/36veCyS
Monday, Nov. 11
Cards for Heroes
What: Drop by the center’s lobby to write meaningful messages and sign cards to be delivered to active-duty service members over the holidays.
When: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
Fort Moultrie
What: To commemorate Veterans Day, the National Park Service will offer free admission for all at the Fort Moultrie National Monument.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: Fort Moultrie Visitor Center, 1214 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
More Info: 843-883-3123, bit.ly/33g9KM9
Veterans Day Tribute
What: This Veterans Story Swap and special tribute ceremony, presented by the Department of Defense, Veterans Day National Committee and North Charleston Cultural Arts Department, will feature keynote speaker retired Air Force Col. John Dorrian and music from the Charleston County School of the Arts Jazz Band.
When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. story swap; 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. program Nov. 11
Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-745-1028, bit.ly/36IuLRw
Veterans Day Observance
What: The Dorchester County Veterans Affairs Office will present its Veterans Day Observance Ceremony, followed by a reception at VFW Post 3433 in Ladson.
When: 10-11 a.m. Nov. 11
Where: Dorchester County Human Services Building, 500 N. Main St., Summerville
More Info: 843-832-0050, bit.ly/33gAtIn
‘Blades of Thunder’
What: Special lecture from local author, historian and veteran W. Larry Dandridge, who will discuss his book “Blades of Thunder,” which is both an autobiography and a history of the Vietnam War, with a focus on the role of helicopters. Proceeds from book sales will benefit Fisher House Charleston, a home for military and veteran families with a loved one who is a patient at the VA Hospital. Light refreshments and a book signing will follow the lecture. Register in advance.
When: 10 a.m. Nov. 11
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-606-7877, bit.ly/2Nse9WT
Veterans Day Celebration
What: The senior center’s chorus will pay tribute to veterans who have served in all branches of the military with a patriotic program. Light refreshments will follow the performance. Register in advance.
When: 1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2NpnWNa
Salute to Veterans
What: The Charleston Concert Band and Jazz Ensemble will perform aboard the aircraft carrier Yorktown.
When: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: Patriots Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Included with general museum admission
More Info: bit.ly/2pU9qUC
Sunday, Nov. 17
9/11 Heroes Run
What: The veteran nonprofit the Travis Manion Foundation will host the rescheduled 12th annual 9/11 Heroes Run and participants can run, walk or ruck. This event will honor veterans, military, first responders and those whose lives were lost on 9/11.
When: 1:30 p.m. opening ceremonies, 2 p.m. race Nov. 17
Where: Charleston Fire and Police Department, 235 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
Price: $31.50-$135
More Info: bit.ly/2WUWWZi