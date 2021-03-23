United Way hosting singing competition, $11,000 in prizes for Charleston area musicians

Trident United Way is hosting a virtual fundraiser called "Sing United" that will highlight local musicians in a tournament bracket format.

For the virtual competition, United Way is combining March brackets and madness with music. The online battle will work like a sports playoff bracket, with musicians facing off weekly and receiving one vote per $1 donation. The musician with the most votes goes onto the next round.

The winner of the bracket will receive $11,000 in prizes, including a cash reward, produced music video and promo photoshoot.

All proceeds benefit United Way’s community efforts.

The grand winner from the competition will receive include:

$2,500 cash

produced music video

private photoshoot

performance at Sofar Sounds secret show

electronic press kit, website, domain and one-year hosting

Additional prizes available to the top four finishers include:

live recording session at Fox Music House

mentor session with Emmy Award-winning producer Adam Paul with 7 Cinematics

“Famous names like James Brown, Eartha Kitt, Hootie & the Blowfish and so many others have been born in South Carolina, and we hope to add another name to that list,” said Chloe Knight Tonney, Trident United Way President and CEO.

Musicians from Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties can enter the virtual competition at tuw.org/sing. Artists must register for the tournament by 6 p.m. April 5. The bracket and first round matchup dates will be announced soon after.