Holiday Parades

“If you’re not in the parade, you watch the parade. That’s life” — Mike Ditka

The holiday parades aren’t over just yet — there are still a few more to go!

The brightly decorated Holiday Parade of Boats hits the water on Saturday night and will proceed along the Mount Pleasant side of the harbor first, go under the Ravenel Bridge, come back down on the Charleston side of the harbor and then head to the Ashley River. The promenade of festive boats adorned with colorful lights is a treat for the entire family. 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Charleston Harbor; holidayparadeofboats.com

Patriots Point will host Lights on the Harbor: A Boat Parade Viewing Party aboard the aircraft carrier Yorktown on Saturday, featuring a family-friendly flight deck holiday party with live music, snacks and beverages available for purchase, a visit from Santa and a top-notch spot to view the Holiday Parade of Boats. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 14; Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant; $20; 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org

The Holiday Cheers on the Pier event on Saturday will feature live music from Michael Duff and dancing, with a view of the Holiday Parade of Boats. Coolers won’t be allowed, but food and beverages will be available for purchase. 4:30-7 p.m. Dec. 14; Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Charleston; Free admission (food and beverages will be available for purchase); 795-4386, bit.ly/2QS5qPN

The Folly Beach Christmas Parade on Saturday will travel along Center Street with festive floats, marching bands and community organizations. Prizes will be given to participants for Most Original, Best Band/Music Group and Best Christmas Spirit. There will be an arts and crafts village and market at the community center and Santa will give away some goodies at Folly River Park after the parade. Cocoa will be available at the church across the street from the park. Santa will be at the park at 6 p.m. Friday to hear Christmas wish lists from the kiddos. Noon Dec. 14; Center St. (south of Indian Ave.), Folly Beach; 843-513-1836, visitfolly.com/christmas-parade

The inaugural Christmas in the Creek Holiday Parade in Goose Creek on Saturday will begin around Old Moncks Corner Road and run along St. James Avenue down a mile to Marilyn Street, and Santa will close everything out. Local celebrity judges will vote for Best Float, Best School Participant and other categories. 9:30 a.m. Dec. 14; St. James Ave., Goose Creek; 843-569-4242, ext. 5290, bit.ly/37BU749

Holiday Movies

The RiverDogs are at it again with another fabulous family-friendly event down at the Joe. The Charlie Claus Matinee Movie returns on Sunday with a screening of “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” starring Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge, Kermit the Frog as Bob Cratchit and narrated by the beloved Gonzo as Dickens. Other superstars include Miss Piggy, Fozzie the Bear and Rizzo the Rat. The film will begin at 3 p.m., but get there early for pictures and wish letters with Santa and Charlie Claus, hot chocolate and holiday arts and crafts. Look for the vendor village and additional kids’ activities. 2-5 p.m. Dec. 15; Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston; $5 admission (free with unopened toy donation for The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree), free for ages 3 and younger; 843-723-7241, bit.ly/2DXx3iC

On Thursday, King Street Rooftop at The Restoration will host the “hap-hap-happiest screening” of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” you’ve seen “since Bing Crosby danced with Danny ... Kaye.” The movie package will include popcorn, a soft drink or bottled water and movie candy. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets if the weather is chilly. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 12; The Restoration, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston; $10; 843-518-5100, therestorationhotel.com/happenings

Continuing an annual tradition, this holiday outdoor movie night on Thursday will feature a screening of “The Polar Express,” starring Tom Hanks, hosted by Chick-fil-A North Mount Pleasant in partnership with St. Peter’s Church. Enjoy hot chocolate and s’mores. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for comfort. Donations of school supplies will be accepted for Charleston Hope and “just remember, the true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart.” 5-7:30 p.m. Dec. 12; Lawn adjacent to the Chick-fil-A at Oakland Market, 3102 Ironclad Alley, Mount Pleasant; 843-849-2281, bit.ly/37mujJ7

On Friday, the Charleston Parks Conservancy will host a family movie night screening of “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” with games and activities before the movie, and food trucks on site. Leashed pets are welcome. Bring blankets or chairs for comfort. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 13; Lenevar Park, 1305 Lenevar Drive S., Charleston; Free, but registration requested; 843-724-5003, bit.ly/2O32fTr

On Monday, “Elf,” starring Will Ferrell, will be screened as part of the Music Hall’s Holiday Film Series. And because “the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear,” caroling will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dressing up as an elf is encouraged (prizes!). 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston; $10; 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

The Charleston Library Society will host a screening of the beloved holiday classic “Love, Actually” on Tuesday, starring Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Kiera Knightley, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy and Alan Rickman. There will be snacks, a signature cocktail and perhaps a discussion as to whether “there was more than one lobster at the birth of Jesus.” 6 p.m. Dec. 17; Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston; $5; 843-723-9912, charlestonlibrarysociety.org

While Fam’s Brewing won’t be screening holiday movies this week, the James Island venue will come close with “The Nightmare Before Christmas” trivia on Friday the 13th (clever!) and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” trivia on Wednesday. Jack Skellington will be testing all of the citizens of Halloween Town to make sure they are ready to make his dream of bringing Christmas to the world a reality. So remember, just because he cannot see it, doesn’t mean he can’t believe it. As for getting up to speed on the Griswolds, I suggest brushing up on some of the best lines from Cousin Eddie because, after all, if it gets dented then his hair just ain’t gonna look right. Also, dressing up as Cousin Eddie, or in an ugly sweater, is encouraged for a costume contest. "Nightmare:" 9-11:30 p.m. Dec. 13; "Vacation:" 8-10:30 p.m. Dec. 18; Fam’s Brewing Co., 1291 Folly Road, James Island; 843-225-4646, famsbrewingco.com/events

Holiday Productions

For the 10th and final year, local comedian and actor Andy Livengood will present the award-winning one-man show, “The Christmas Will Be Televised” at Theatre 99, retiring it after a performance on Thursday and one on Dec. 21. Written by Livengood (“Butcher Stories”) and Greg Tavares (The Have Nots!), the show puts the comic at his parent’s annual Christmas party, which includes no booze, but does have Bible readings. The only way he can make it through is by binge-watching holiday movies, so the audience will get a little Grinch, a little George Bailey, a little Scrooge, a little Santa, a little “you’ll shoot your eye out” and more. Note that this is more of a PG-13-type show, so it may not be appropriate for everyone. 8 p.m. Dec. 12 and 10 p.m. Dec. 21; Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston; $10; 843-853-6687, theatre99.com

With this year’s “Charleston Christmas Special” series of performances at the Charleston Music Hall kicking off on Friday, producers Brad and Jennifer Moranz have created a new family-friendly show of musical performances and comedy sketches with a holiday theme, featuring Broadway actor and baritone Nathaniel Hackman, teenage opera singer Jenna Flaherty, Lakieta Bagwell-Graves, Matthew Billman, Melissa Van Pelt, tenor Tim McManus, Tiffany Parker and singing ventriloquist Michael Minor, all directed by local pianist Demetrius Doctor. Another treat this year is the return of 8-year-old Addie Collins of Summerville, with a special performance of "All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth." Various showtimes Dec. 13-22; Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston; $18-$40; 843-853-2252, bradandjennifermoranz.com or charlestonmusichall.com

Presented by the North Charleston Cultural Arts Department, this seasonal dinner theater performance on Friday will feature “Carol of the Belles” from What If? Productions and a buffet-style dinner. This production presents vocalists Nakeisha Daniel, Becca Anderson and Tiffany Gammell with Brian Porter and includes holiday classics, “obscure gems” and audience interaction. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 13; Montague Terrace at the North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive; $40; bit.ly/2qCuHT8

What If? also will present the third annual Holiday Piano Bar series on Sunday with the “Carol of the Belles” Christmas cabaret, featuring the same lineup of female vocal talents and special guest Brian Porter in an adults-only show. 7 p.m. Dec. 15; Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston; $18-$30; 843-737-6059, whatifproductions.org (Extra: The cabaret also will be presented at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Forte Jazz Lounge on Upper King Street.)

This Saturday and next, Charleston Stage is bringing back “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” about the Herdmans, the worst kids in town, and when they somehow wrangle the leading roles in the local Christmas Pageant, nothing is safe, not even the Communion wine. 10 a.m. Dec. 14 and 21; Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston; $31; 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com

On Saturday, the Gaillard and The TEN Tenors will bring back the show “Home for the Holidays,” a lively mix of holiday favorites with 10-part harmonies and “smooth choreography.” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston; $26-$86; 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

On Sunday at Hibben, “Christmas in Ireland” will be presented by Emmet Cahill, a young Irish tenor from the music production “Celtic Thunder,” who will perform holiday carols and beloved Irish classics. 3 p.m. Dec. 15; Hibben United Methodist Church, 690 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant; $30 general, $50 meet-and-greet; 843-884-9761, bit.ly/2KBaLXR

The Gaillard will present an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” on Wednesday, presented by the Nebraska Theatre Caravan, with new arrangements and renditions of classic holiday songs from live musicians and Broadway-style scenery and costumes. 7 p.m. Dec. 18; Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston; $16-$65; 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Ugly Holiday Sweaters

Here’s to hoping you get some good mileage of that ugly holiday sweater!

Voodoo will host its Yaaasss Queen Bingo Fugly Sweater Night on Thursday and wants you to get creative, “the weirder the better” for prizes, with some extra points for being more naughty than nice. Hostess Ava Clear will make the calls on the bingo balls and DJ MJ12 will make the music. 9:30-11:30 p.m. Dec. 12; Voodoo Tiki Bar & Lounge, 15 Magnolia Road, Charleston; 843-769-0228, facebook.com/VooTikiBar

“Make 'em tacky, make 'em loud and wear 'em proud” as The Brick hosts an Ugly Sweater Karaoke Party on Friday. Folks can become the lead singer of High Society for live band karaoke and you’ve got to wear that ugly sweater for a chance to win free burgers for a year. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 13; The Brick, 42 Ann St., downtown Charleston; 843-998-6828, thebrickcharleston.com/calendar

Deco will host Santa Claws on Friday, featuring... yep, White Claw hard seltzer specials and a Christmas-infused cocktail menu. Attendees are asked to wear their ugly sweaters or Santa Suits or anything in-between for the $200 award for Best Outfit. It’s also 95SX Friday Night Live Ladies Night with The Club Bullies. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 13; Deco Nightclub, 28 Ann St., downtown Charleston; 843-814-3779, decocharleston.com/upcoming-events

Bay Street Biergarten wants you to have a Berry Merry Christmas Party on Friday, featuring an ugly Christmas sweater contest, music from DJ Scrib and holiday-themed food and beverages on the menu. This also is a Toys 4 Tots fundraiser so be sure to take a new, unwrapped toy or two. 8-11 p.m. Dec. 13; Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston; 843-266-2437, facebook.com/BayStreetBiergarten

The ARK will host the second annual Ugly Sweater Dash on Saturday, a 5K run/walk and one-mile stroll through downtown Summerville. Wear your ugliest holiday sweaters for prizes. The ARK provides comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or dementia. 8:45 a.m. run; 9:45 a.m. walk Dec. 14; St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 206 Central Ave., Summerville; $10-$40; 843-471-1360, bit.ly/2QSewvL

It’s a little outside the box, but the Flowertown Players in Summerville invite the public to an Ugly Christmas Sweater Potluck on Tuesday, which also serves as an opportunity for a meet-and-greet with the board. Bring a dish to share and the person with the best ugly sweater will win two tickets to an upcoming show. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 17; James F. Dean Community Theater, 133 S. Main St., Summerville; 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org

I know that the Ugly Sweater Party at SK8 Charleston isn’t until next week, but you can go ahead and get it on your calendar. Wear your ugliest sweater and celebrate the holidays with a night at the state park, with live music and a food truck. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 20; SK8 Charleston, 1549 Oceanic St., Charleston; $3 to skate, $1 to spectate; 843-795-4386, bit.ly/37Fg3LF