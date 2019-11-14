Volvo Car Stadium
Buy Now

Lee Brice and Edwin McCain will perform at the Volvo Car Stadium on Daniel Island. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

 File/Andrew Whitaker/Staff

Two famous South Carolina musicians are teaming up for a show on Daniel Island. 

Lee Brice
Buy Now

Country music star Lee Brice will perform at the Volvo Car Stadium. Stephen Massar/Special to The Post and Courier

Country star Lee Brice and Lowcountry singer-songwriter and special guest Edwin McCain will perform at 7:30 p.m. May 21 at Volvo Car Stadium. 

Brice is a Grammy and CMA nominee and a two-time Academy of Country Music award winner. His No. 1 radio singles include "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don't Dance" and "Drinking Class."

McCain is perhaps best known for his Top-40 hit song "I'll Be," which came out in 1998.

Edwin McCain
Buy Now

Edwin McCain will perform at the Volvo Car Stadium with Lee Brice. Marie Rodriguez/Special to The Post and Courier.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 at ticketmaster.com and volvocarstadiumconcerts.com.

All net proceeds from the show will support Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of fallen and disabled military service members. 

Live your most local life with the help of our handpicked music, events and food stories. Delivered to your inbox every Thursday.


Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Tags

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts and entertainment for The Post and Courier's Thursday edition, Charleston Scene. She used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper and Scene SC.