Two famous South Carolina musicians are teaming up for a show on Daniel Island.

Country star Lee Brice and Lowcountry singer-songwriter and special guest Edwin McCain will perform at 7:30 p.m. May 21 at Volvo Car Stadium.

Brice is a Grammy and CMA nominee and a two-time Academy of Country Music award winner. His No. 1 radio singles include "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don't Dance" and "Drinking Class."

McCain is perhaps best known for his Top-40 hit song "I'll Be," which came out in 1998.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 at ticketmaster.com and volvocarstadiumconcerts.com.

All net proceeds from the show will support Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of fallen and disabled military service members.