A musician from the Isle of Palms has over 3 million streams on Spotify, and she just released an end-of-September track that has already added to that number.

Haley Mae Campbell, who now lives in Nashville, dropped "Ghost Stories" as the fall followup to summer anthem "Anything But Yellow," a track that has almost 2 million streams on its own.

The country-pop singer/songwriter's new song has a spooky theme for the season.

"Boy you know how to haunt me, and I'm telling ghost stories," Campbell sings. "They tell me I should get out on the town, but I can't seem to get out of this haunted house."

Charleston musician Emily Curtis also has a song called "Ghost Stories" that will be out on Oct. 25. The pop artist plays several sets around town. Her hit song "Battleshade" dropped in 2017.

"I've been up all night, shadows, faint light, in this unfair fight, nightmare, real life," Curtis croons. "Haunted, I'm haunted by words that you never said. Memories bring you back from the dead."