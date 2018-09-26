When "Southern Charm" cast member Thomas Ravenel recently announced he was quitting the popular Bravo reality TV show, I found out about his decision on Twitter.
“I’m not doing the show anymore," he posted. "In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”
Ravenel, who was arrested Tuesday on an assault charge related to a sexual assault allegation, keeps his Twitter account private, but his announcement likely was strategic. He had to know it would get shared.
Twitter has become the platform where followers of "Southern Charm" like me can connect directly with cast members.
When I started “covering” the show in 2014, I was supposed to “live-Tweet” the episode as it aired and write something weekly for the website. But I didn't have a Twitter account. My editors made me get one.
My handle, albeit relatively accurate in nature, is proof enough that I had no idea what I was doing (@TheDizzyLizzieB). Well, I learned pretty darn-tootin’ quick what came with the territory. I had no expectation that this “Hot Mess Express” would have the legs to last, nor that after five seasons on the books, I would still be writing about it and constantly checking hashtag feeds on my TweetDeck.
Over the years, I have surmised that Twitter is a beast in-and-of-itself, where perfectly normal and everyday people are given a platform to speak freely, judge freely, love freely, hate freely. Is it a challenge to navigate? Yes. Am I too nice for it sometimes? Yes. Do I love it? Well, maybe.
But that can't be said for all the show's cast members.
“I honestly don’t get on Twitter much,” said Cameran Eubanks, who is typically considered the voice of reason among this cast of characters. “(It) can be a very dark place full of keyboard cowboys.”
Is Cameran right? Is it worth it to even listen to those voices online, trolls typing in safety behind a screen? According to Shep Rose, “You’re never going to change anyone’s mind (on Twitter).” But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t like to engage and have a little fun (that little rascal).
A relative newbie, joining the cast in season four, Austen Kroll echoes that sentiment. “These people think they know your life,” he said.
Austen, who basically started season four as the mini-Shep, had to convince people he deserved to be the next new fan-favorite. “Am I supposed to be this interesting guy? What if I’m not?” he recalled.
Shep and Austen both admit to having some anxiety when they see the final edited episodes, compared to what they remember from filming. Shep joked that when he let some raw and real stuff out there, he “cracked open the door” and they “knocked over all the couches, ransacked the place, and (he) was left naked in a ball on the middle of the floor” (admitted exaggeration, but still).
Austen, initially his first season’s little darling, got the tables turned on him in his second season. He signed up for it, though, he said, so he knew he had to be willing to show all aspects of himself, warts and all. Social media responded appropriately, with a wave of controversial commentary, disappointment, ridicule and more. Granted, it’s a lot to take in.
The way that Shep handles all of the negativity is impressive, Austen said. “People think they know you and know your life and it takes a toll,” he said. “It takes a special kind of person to (literally) not care about it all and Shep is that special kind of person.”
Shep goes straight to Twitter to react, but Austen tends to stay away from it because he’s never going to win, he admitted. “If I cured cancer, they would still be like, ‘Oh my God, you used the wrong method.’”
Cast member Craig Conover tends to agree. He’s been on the show since the beginning and used to have a regular presence on Twitter, but as the seasons have come and gone, so has his footprint on the social media site, in relation to the show. He’s fortunate, he said, but admits to knowing what it’s like to be bullied. “If you respond, you validate that person,” he explained.
As for my Twitter feed, it's currently news and entertainment, memes, self-deprecation and pictures from that precious In Otter News account, but come springtime, I'm hoping it will be full of #SouthernCharm.
Note: Series “core” regulars Thomas Ravenel and Patricia Altschul declined to comment for this story. Despite some email tag with original cast member Kathryn Dennis, we weren’t able to connect before going to press.