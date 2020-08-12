Tune in to these 20 albums released by SC artists during the coronavirus

Though COVID-19 has derailed musicians' live shows around the globe, it has provided them ample time since March to create new music while shuttered indoors.

A lot of albums written during the coronavirus pandemic are yet to be issued, but a few speedily recorded and produced EPs make this list of 2020 South Carolina releases. Most of these projects have been in the works for many months, if not years. For those releases, local artists have had to figure out how to share their music without the ability to go on tour or play in-person shows and, at the same time, how to avoid getting lost in an oversaturated streaming market.

It's a dilemma for many who rely on tours to spread the word, sell merch and collect much-needed funds to pay for studio time.

"I think it limits our ability to land press at local papers in touring markets since the band isn't coming through," said music publicist Dan McCurry. "In my experience, this is some of your best press, in terms of quality of writing, exposure and the tangibility of print. So it's a bummer that that isn't really an option (right now)."

While the 20 albums I've listed aren't all-encompassing, this roundup offers a taste of South Carolina's active music scene. These albums are available for purchase online in digital and physical formats, along with merch. Links are below.

Released July 24

dadsbeem.bandcamp.com

The coronavirus waylaid this sun-soaked slack rock band's original plans to release their album recorded in a cabin in rural South Carolina in March. After a Valentine's Day single release, things seemed to be on track for the Charleston-by-way-of-Clemson outfit, but things changed quickly. Four months from its planned release, "Denmark" dropped, featuring the catchy yet contemplative soundtrack we all probably needed this summer.

Released Aug. 10

instagram.com/sunrhe

This pop-meets-R&B vocal powerhouse released her debut disc Monday, and it's already making waves in the music scene. SunRhe started the project last year and finished it in February but then added a few more tracks that she wrote after the coronavirus hit. "Lavender" is "about the dynamics of how to internally experience and outwardly express love," SunRhe shared.

Released July 31

dearblanca.bandcamp.com

Columbia's Dear Blanca had a Disney Channel star (Beans from "Even Stevens") appear in their music video for "Overpass" off this new disc that showcases Dylan Dickerson's enrapturing voice against a rock backdrop. The songs were recorded with Charleston's Wolfgang Zimmerman over three long weekends.

Released Aug. 7

deadswells.org

Hot summers come to mind when listening to opening track "Summernakedheat" off Columbia band Dead Swells' latest self-titled disc. Though the time of the release is strange, vocalist Paul Nederostek of the five-piece indie project hopes streams will increase while folks are stuck at home.

Released March 30

paperdaisies.bandcamp.com

Tayler Bucich of the Clemson lo-fi project formerly known as Wallpaper released a more pop-focused album under the name Paper Daisies in March. The record shares many of Wallpaper's beloved traits, including intriguing, minimalist instrumentals and introspective lyrics. "This album is about moments between moments," Bucich shared.

Released April 4

esteemusic.bandcamp.com

This pop artist from Folly Beach had been working on her debut disc long before the pandemic arrived, and she didn't let the virus stop her from releasing "In the Dream" in April. The record was produced by Wolfgang Zimmerman (Susto, Brave Baby) and includes smooth R&B-and-chillwave-influenced tracks, from radio-worthy "Cheekbones" to upbeat "Dance With Me," that offer a dreamy escape from the current times.

Released Aug. 7

personalaave.bandcamp.com

This 13-track instrumental album of electronic tunes was recorded in Charleston last summer by Dylan Dawkins and Geoffery Dean and includes some mellow '80s vibes in addition to experimental sound play. One song, "Escape Pod '77," shares the name of a science fiction podcast.

Released July 2

retiredastronauts.bandcamp.com

This experimental hip-hop duo from Charleston has an apt title, since both members were astronauts in training at NASA before the Space Shuttle program was retired. Rap and noise rock influences combine for this 10-track debut that uses a sound reversal technique for the instrumental backdrop. A must-listen of the summer.

Released March 20

dylanswinsonmusic.com

Dylan Swinson's plans to tour right after his album release in March were brought to a screeching halt by the coronavirus. "All that hard work on recording, promoting and making sure everything went right went down the drain," Swinson recalled. "It felt like we did all this for nothing." Since the release, Swinson has pivoted to live streaming, and last week he played a live-streamed show on the North Charleston Performing Arts Center's stage, the first of a weekly series that will feature local musicians.

Released July 10

flowershopping.bandcamp.com

"Most Improved" is a collection of guitar-driven songs pieced together from riffs Columbia's Ross Swinson wrote over the past eight years or so. The songs were completed last summer and then recorded between August and April in band members' bedrooms and in what would become the nursery for Swinson's son. Indie rock vibes reign.

Released Aug. 8

dempseymusic.bandcamp.com

Columbia pop-rock band Dempsey had the bulk of the songs from their album "Rituals" recorded for some time now but were waiting to apply a few final touches before releasing it. Like many of the other artists on this list, Dempsey members are looking forward to sharing these songs live. Until then, enjoy this quintessential bittersweet indie disc. The emotion is palpable.

Released April 29

soulpowerslim.bandcamp.com

The original release date for this record by Charleston's Slim S.O.U.L. was April 2019. A year later we finally got the appropriately titled collection. There's a laid-back hip-hop sound highlighted by Slim's smooth vocals and beats that match the vibe. Other local rappers, including Abstract That Rapper and MardySays, make appearances.

Released July 3

georgefetner.bandcamp.com

This soulful Southern rock record was tracked to tape and conceived for vinyl, a polished studio album created at the Jam Room in Columbia that showcased the large, live band. Unfortunately, that live band had to cancel release shows planned across the Southeast. "Removing live performance is like removing a limb," George Fetner relayed. "It's a shock to the framework of your ensemble's purpose."

Released June 20

jesseshafer.bandcamp.com

This record by Charleston singer-songwriter Jesse Shafer is about perseverance and learning from past experiences. The title track references depression and mental illness, according to Shafer, who worked on the album for more than a year before its June release. "I thought that it was a good time to release the album, as many of us are forced to be stuck at home with our thoughts," Shafer said. "If anything, I personally use the music as a reminder to continue practicing healthy thought patterns."

Released Aug. 7

facebook.com/oukuomusic

Charleston jazz musician Thomas Kenney began a new project that merges jazz, hip-hop, R&B and Afro-Caribbean music. It's called Oukuo (pronounced oo-koo-oh) and features a drum-centric sound, heavy synth bass, Afrobeat horns, R&B keys and psychedelic dub. "Welcome to Oukuo" leads the five-song EP. "I imagine the track to feel like you took psychedelics on some remote beach in another country and accidentally wandered into a hotel you're not actually staying at," Kenney offered.

Released April 30

jahjr.bandcamp.com

Jah Jr. followed up his 2019 EP "Still Dub" with this full-length album that dropped in April. While in the past, country rap has been a defining element of his sound, his growth and sonic expansion is evident here. Melody and storytelling arise.

Released May 23

doomflamingo.com

Charleston groove/funk project Doom Flamingo, which features Ryan Stasik of Umphrey's McGee on bass guitar, have been avid proponents of the "Save Our Stages" Act, which seeks federal relief funds for independent music venues. The band, which is typically on tour for a good portion of the year, has had to adjust during the COVID-19 shutdown. But a new EP emerged in the pandemic's midst. "Doom" features spooky synthwave scores and heavy rock anthems.

Released April 29

kylelacymusic.com

This Charleston EP was recorded during the pandemic at Kyle Lacy's home on his four-track tape recorder. The onslaught of the virus coincided with the ending of a relationship — a particularly bad time for Lacy. He put his feelings into a song, "Prison of Lies." "Music in My Mind," in juxtaposition, is about trying to stay positive. The title track addresses divisiveness in politics.

Released July 10

wmichaelfreund.com

This acoustic album by Summerville's Mike Freund showcases his DIY Americana sound and storytelling. In the single from the disc, "Dust," a story is told from his wife's perspective. "Something Wicked" reminds us that we all have to deal with the consequences of the choices we make.

Released July 30

facebook.com/bluerickyband

Twenty songs make this live album by punk rock group Blue Ricky, recorded at an invitation-only live-stream show during the pandemic at Return to Zero Studios in Charleston. Among the raw and rowdy tunes featured are "Stepuncle," "Get Out of My Dreams" and "My Nintendo."