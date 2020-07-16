We have an absolutely purr-fect topic for this week's Charleston Scene trivia

Charlestonians love their dogs, and why shouldn’t they? Our canine friends have been there for us through thick and thin.
But there is another furry household animal that deserves credit for helping us through these bizarre times. They may not show their affection as much as dogs, and they aren’t as good on leashes, but we love them and they love us all the same.
We are, of course, referring to cats.
To show our appreciation for our beloved felines, this week’s trivia is all about them. In our Head2Head matchup, returning winner Mary Eliot Stone will be up against Carolyn Russell, employee relations worker.
Questions
1. What 1970 animated Disney film included voice acting performances by Eva Gabor and Phil Harris as the characters Duchess and Thomas O’Malley? This movie also has the famous song “Everybody Wants to Be a Cat.”
2. Most cats spend approximately 70% of their lives doing what?
3. French author Charles Perrault and Italian author Giovanni Francesco Straparola are among the first who told the story of what anthropomorphic fairy tale cat who later gained renewed interest when he started appearing in the “Shrek” franchise?
4. This man was a physicist, astronomer, mathematician, made the first calculation of the speed of sound, built the first reflecting telescope, formulated the empirical law of cooling, famously provided a mathematical description of gravity, and, most importantly, he is believed to have unintentionally built the first cat door.
5. What is the world’s largest domesticated cat species? These cats are particularly prominent in the U.S. state nicknamed “The Pine Tree State.”
6. Cats born with extra toes are officially known as “polydactyl” but are more commonly named after what famous American writer, who had an affinity for extra-toed felines. His former home is now both a museum of his life and a home for them.
7. Jon Arbuckle is the owner of what popular fictional cat?
8. Last November, a curse supposedly fell on certain NFL teams when a black cat ran across the playing field of a Monday Night Football game. This resulted in all NFL teams named after cats putting up an abysmal combined record of 1-18 over the following weeks. How many NFL teams are named after cats?
9. In 2012, a cat named Hank was put up as a joke candidate in a Senate race and ended up finishing third in the polls, losing to Democrat and 2016 vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine. In what state did Hank the Cat run for Senate?
10. Name three of the four actresses who have played Catwoman in feature films (as of 2020).
Correct answers
1. “The Aristocats.”
2. Sleeping.
3. Puss in Boots.
4. Isaac Newton.
5. Maine Coon.
6. Ernest Hemingway.
7. Garfield.
8. Four (Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars).
9. Virginia.
10. Lee Meriweather, Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway.
Mary Eliot’s responses
1. “The Aristocats.”
2. Sleeping.
3. Puss in Boots.
4. Newton.
5. Maine Coon.
6. Ernest Hemingway.
7. Garfield.
8. Four.
9. North Carolina.
10. Halle Berry, Parker Posey and Jane Doe.
Carolyn’s responses
1. “The Aristocats.”
2. Sleeping.
3. Puss in Boots.
4. Hubble.
5. Maine Coon.
6. Hemingway.
7. Garfield.
8. Four.
9. Virginia.
10. Gwyneth Paltrow, Scarlett Johannson and Uma Thurman, though I know that’s not right.
Conclusion
We have a tie! Mary Eliot and Carolyn both did quite well with 8 correct answers each, which means that they will be back for a rematch in next week's Head2Head Trivia.