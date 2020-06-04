Trivia: Try your luck on these 'greatest hits' questions

Since this week’s Charleston Scene has been all about trivia, we thought it might be interesting to see how much trivia our readers have retained from past installments of Head2Head Trivia. This week’s quiz is a sort of “greatest hits” of questions that have appeared in “Charleston Scene” over the past year. Any past topic is fair game so who knows what will be asked? In our Head2Head matchup, long-standing champ John Bryan will face lawyer Roy Hutchinson.
Questions
1. A series of sit-ins at a Woolworth’s lunch counter in 1960 were vital to the progression and recognition of the Civil Rights Movement. This particular string of sit-ins took place in what southern U.S. city?
2. Hootie and the Blowfish’s 2000 album “Scattered, Smothered and Covered” was an album consisting entirely of cover songs. The title of the album is a reference to a popular way to order hash browns at what restaurant chain?
3. In the United States, the practice of catching a catfish with one’s bare hands is commonly known by what term?
4. Pat Summitt was perhaps the greatest coach in the history of college basketball, men’s or women’s. In her 38 seasons of coaching, she never had a losing season and won eight NCAA championships. All of her years of head coaching were spent at what flagship southeastern university?
5. What is the name of the legendary 17th-century ghost ship whose crew is said to be doomed to roam the sea forever, and whose name has been used in various media throughout the years such as in “Spongebob Squarepants” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films?
6. On “The Newlywed Game,” what did hosts and contestants refer to sex as?
7. As of 2018, what piece of Italian literature is the world’s most translated non-religious book?
8. In the verses of the song “(What a) Wonderful World,” Sam Cooke lists many school subjects that he does not know much about. What is the first subject that he claims to not know much about?
9. Margaret Hamilton appeared as a general store owner named Cora in commercials for Maxwell House coffee in the 1970’s. But she is better known for playing what classic film character?
10. There have been eight left-handed U.S. presidents. Name three of them.
Correct answers
1. Greensboro, North Carolina.
2. Waffle House.
3. Noodling.
4. University of Tennessee.
5. “The Flying Dutchman.”
6. Making whoopie.
7. “Pinocchio.”
8. History.
9. The Wicked Witch of the West.
10. Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford, Harry Truman, Herbert Hoover and James Garfield.
John’s responses
1. Greensboro.
2. Waffle House.
3. Noodling.
4. University of Tennessee.
5. “The Flying Dutchman.”
6. Whoopie.
7. Dante’s “Divine Comedy.”
8. History.
9. The Wicked Witch of the West.
10. Obama, Reagan and FDR.
Roy’s responses
1. Greensboro.
2. Waffle House.
3. Wiggling.
4. University of Tennessee.
5. “The Flying Dutchman.”
6. Making whoopie.
7. “Dante’s Inferno.”
8. History.
9. The Wicked Witch of the West.
10. Clinton, Garfield and Ford.
Conclusion
And we have a tie! John and Roy cross the finish line side-by-side and will face off again in next week's Head2Head Trivia.