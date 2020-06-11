This week's trivia quiz focuses on black authors throughout American history

We could all stand to read more literature written by black authors, especially now. Literature teaches and inspires, but it also exposes the uninformed reader to the atrocities and injustices experienced by those whose lives we cannot identity with. If you are unfamiliar with these titles or these authors, we highly encourage you to read these books, essays, pamphlets, etc. and to dive into other works by black American writers. This week’s quiz focuses on black authors throughout American history. In our Head2Head matchup, John Bryan and Roy Hutchinson face off for the second consecutive week after tying in last week’s matchup.
Questions
1. In 1952, Ralph Ellison published what novel about an unnamed young black man that addresses themes of black nationalism, individuality and the intersection of black identity and the class politics of Karl Marx? Don’t get its title confused with the classic sci-fi/horror movie that was remade earlier this year.
2. What famous abolitionist wrote and delivered the speech “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?” on July 5, 1852?
3. Ida B. Wells, the investigative journalist and author of “Southern Horrors: Lynch Law in All Its Phases” in 1892 was one of the founding members of what civil rights organization created in 1909?
4. Alex Haley is known for writing the best selling 1976 novel “Roots: The Story of an American Family.” Haley also collaborated with what minister and black liberation activist on a 1965 autobiography?
5. Writers Ta-Nehisi Coates, Roxane Gay, and Yona Harvey have all written original stories that contributed to the larger mythos of what comic book hero?
6. “The Bluest Eye,” which was published in 1970, was the first novel published by what author?
7. 1983’s “Women, Race, & Class,” 1998’s “Blue Legacies & Black Feminism” and 2005’s “Abolition Democracy” were all written by what author who was named Time magazine’s “Woman of the Year” in 1971?
8. Before becoming one of America’s great authors, what writer worked as a nightclub dancer, a calypso singer, a fry cook, a journalist during the decolonization of Africa, an actor, a sex worker and was the first female cable car conductor in San Francisco at the age of 16?
9. One of the earliest examples of literature published by a black woman in North America is the 1861 autobiography of Harriet Jacobs, in which she speaks on a number of issues, including sexual abuse endured by female slaves and white women’s passiveness towards slavery. What is the title of Jacobs’ autobiography?
10. In the past two weeks, an interview clip has circulated around the internet in which what famous author says, “You always told me it takes time. It has taken my father’s time, my mother’s time. My uncle’s time. My brother’s and sister’s time. My niece’s and my nephew’s time. How much time do you want for your ‘progress’?”
Correct answers
1. “Invisible Man.”
2. Frederick Douglass.
3. National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
4. Malcolm X.
5. Black Panther.
6. Toni Morrison.
7. Angela Davis.
8. Maya Angelou.
9. “Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl.”
10. James Baldwin.
John’s responses
1. “Invisible Man.”
2. Frederick Douglass.
3. NAACP.
4. Queen.
5. Superman.
6. Toni Morrison.
7. Angela Davis.
8. Marie Williams.
9. “Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl.”
10. Shaun King.
Roy’s responses
1. “Invisible Man.”
2. Frederick Douglass.
3. NAACP.
4. Malcolm X.
5. Black Panther.
6. Toni Morrison.
7. Angela Davis.
8. Zora Neale Hurston.
9. “Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl.”
10. James Baldwin.
Conclusion
After a historic run on Head2Head Trivia, John's streak has finally come to end. Roy emerges as the victor with 9 correct answers to John's 6. We have a new champ and he will be back for next week's Head2Head Trivia.