This week, we're sleeping with the fishes for Charleston Scene trivia

There’s been a lot of talk about organized crime in this week’s Charleston Scene word search. Why not just a little more? In keeping with our theme, this week’s trivia is all about organized crime both in the U.S. and internationally. In our Head2Head matchup, returning winner Carolyn Russell is challenged by professor Rich Bodek.

Questions

1. Al Capone, Machine Gun Kelly, Mickey Cohen and Charleston-born Bumpy Johnson were among the many gangsters who were incarcerated at what San Francisco island prison that is now a popular tourist attraction and part of the National Park Service?

2. The word “mafia” has been applied to many different crime organizations, but the origin of the word and the original mafia (also known as “Cosa Nostra”) started in what large European island in the 19th century?

3. Prohibition agent Eliot Ness was the leader of what famous team of incorruptible special agents who were tasked with cutting off Al Capone’s criminal operation? A film starring Kevin Costner as Ness and Robert De Niro as Capone was made in 1987 about this group of agents.

4. Joaquin Guzman is considered to have been the most powerful drug trafficker in the world. While he is currently incarcerated, he is legendary for escaping federal prisons. Guzman is better known by what nickname?

5. A generation of Americans became fascinated with organized crime during a boom of gangster films released in the 1930s that included titles like “Angels With Dirty Faces,” “The Public Enemy,” “The Roaring Twenties” and “Taxi!” all of which starred what American actor?

6. What is the name that is often given to the transnational Japanese mafia, which consists of a number of large crime families, and is often characterized in the media as being predominantly male, well-dressed and elaborately tattooed?

7. In 1960, Colonel Sheffield Edwards of the CIA proposed the idea of hiring Italian-American mafia hitmen to assassinate what revolutionary?

8. The gangster film genre has some of the most acclaimed movies in the history of American cinema. One glaring exception was a 2018 mobster biopic so critically panned that it holds a 0% positive review rating on the website Rotten Tomatoes. The movie stars John Travolta as what crime boss?

9. Whitey Bulger, who operated in the Boston area for decades, is one of the most notorious crime bosses in American history. He was apprehended in 2011 at the age of 81. Bulger was considered so dangerous that in 1999 he was listed as the FBI’s second most wanted fugitive in the world behind who?

10. The trial of “United States v. Badalamenti et al.” was the longest active trial in U.S. history at its time, running from September 1985 to March 1987. It was centered around both the Sicilian- and Italian-American mafias and concerned the importation and distribution of $1.65 billion worth of heroin in New York City. The whole operation ran through independently owned New York businesses that all specialized in selling what?

Correct answers

1. Alcatraz.

2. Sicily.

3. The Untouchables.

4. El Chapo.

5. James Cagney.

6. Yakuza.

7. Fidel Castro.

8. John Gotti.

9. Osama bin Laden.

10. Pizza.

Carolyn’s responses

1. Alcatraz.

2. Sicily.

3. The Untouchables.

4. El Chapo.

5. James Cagney.

6. Yakuza.

7. Fidel Castro.

8. John Gotti.

9. D.B. Cooper.

10. Liquor.

Rich’s responses

1. Alcatraz.

2. Sicily.

3. The Untouchables.

4. El Chapo.

5. James Cagney.

6. Yakuza.

7. Fidel Castro.

8. John Gotti.

9. The Unibomber.

10. Pizzas.

Conclusion

This was a neck and neck matchup but our newcomer Rich just comes out on top with an outstanding 9 correct answers against Carolyn's also outstanding 8. Rich will be back for next week's Head2Head Trivia.