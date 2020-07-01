Take our very American trivia quiz about baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet

Americans love a good TV jingle and the most American jingle of all comes from the 1974 Chevrolet ad that got the whole country singing “We love baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet.” So for our Fourth of July trivia, we have a quiz all about those four things; baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet. In our Head2Head matchup, returning winner Joe Kelly will face college student Mary Eliot Stone.
Questions
1. How many players are in a professional baseball starting lineup?
2. People like to call hot dogs “weiners,” but in its original form that term refers specifically to sausages that come from what major European city?
3. During World War II when American soldiers were asked, “Why are you going to war,” the answer they were supposed to use was: “For ... and apple pie.”
4. In what 1972 song does Elton John sing about having “an old gold Chevy and a place of my own”?
5. What Major League Baseball franchise won its first World Series title in 2019, after spending the first 35 years as the Montreal Expos before relocating in 2005?
6. The Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest has become a cornerstone of Fourth of July festivities. The event peaked in popularity in the late 2000s when it had its rivalry between Joey Chestnut and what Japanese competitive eater who has been called “the godfather of competitive eating”?
7. While the Granny Smith apple is not the only type used for pies, it is one of the most popular and its origin actually comes from baking. The apple came from an unintentional breeding in 1868 when Maria Ann Smith discarded the scraps of crab-apples that she had used for baking. Maria Ann Smith and her apple came from what country?
8. As of 2007, Chevrolet entered its first non-automobile-related business venture by producing a premium line of what accessory in honor of the life of Louis Chevrolet’s father, who made these professionally?
9. In baseball, when a runner is trapped between two bases in which the defensive players throw the ball to one another in order to eventually tag the runner out, it is officially known as a “rundown” but is more commonly known by what informal name?
10. A Chevrolet Impala features prominently in the 1973 film “American Graffiti,” showcasing American teenage culture of the early 1960s. It was directed by what filmmaker who is better known for his work on major movie franchises?
Correct answers
1. Nine.
2. Vienna.
3. Mom.
4. “Crocodile Rock.”
5. Washington Nationals.
6. Takeru Kobayashi.
7. Australia.
8. Watches.
9. A pickle.
10. George Lucas.
Joe’s responses
1. Nine.
2. Vienna.
3. Mom.
4. “Crocodile Rock.”
5. Washington Nationals.
6. Pass.
7. England.
8. Handbags.
9. Pickle.
10. George Lucas.
Mary Eliot’s responses
1. Nine.
2. Frankfurt.
3. Uncle Sam.
4. “Crocodile Rock.”
5. The Nationals.
6. Kobayashi.
7. Australia.
8. Belts.
9. A pickle.
10. George Lucas.
Conclusion
We have a tie. Joe and Mary Eliot both scored big with seven correct answers, meaning that we will have a rematch on next week's Head2Head Trivia.