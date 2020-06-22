Mask up for some face-to-face trivia in this week's Charleston Scene

COVID-19 cases have been rising in South Carolina so for this week’s trivia we are reminding you to please wear your masks with a quiz that is all about masks. While we are doing mask-themed trivia, your health and safety are far from trivial, so please mask up when you leave your house! After tying last week, Roy Hutchinson and Joe Kelly are back to battle again in our Head2Head matchup.
Questions
1. What animal is sometimes called a “trash bandit” because of the band of fur on its face that resembles a mask?
2. The sock and buskin are used worldwide as a symbol of theater, depicted as two masks (one smiling and one frowning). These masks are representative of what two genres of theater?
3. Douglas Fairbanks, Tyrone Power, Guy Williams and Antonio Banderas have all portrayed what fictional masked vigilante who fought for common people during the era of Spanish colonial California?
4. During the bubonic plague, doctors wore masks that resembled the face of a bird. The “beak” of these masks held flowers and herbs because of a belief that diseases were carried and spread by what?
5. Alan Moore and David Lloyd’s graphic novel “V for Vendetta,” as well as the hacker activist collective Anonymous, popularized masks that resemble what British historical figure who was involved in the failed Gunpowder Plot to assassinate King James I?
6. The slasher villain Michael Myers in the “Halloween” film series wears a mask of what actor, which was supposedly turned inside and painted white for the movie?
7. “Around the World,” “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger,” and “Robot Rock” are hit songs by what French electronic music duo who almost always appear masked in public?
8. A grotesque of what movie character’s iconic mask can be seen on the north side of the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.? This particular grotesque was added in the 1980s as part of the cathedral’s rain control system.
9. “The Phantom of the Opera” is a novel by Gaston Leroux, one of the most successful musicals of all time as adapted by Andrew Lloyd Weber and a horror movie starring Lon Chaney. You know his mask, but what is the phantom’s name?
10. Fran Striker and George W. Trendle created what two masked crime fighters of radio and television, who both debuted in the 1930s with their own respective radio shows and were given the biographical distinction of being grand-uncle and grand-nephew?
Correct answers
1. Raccoon.
2. Comedy and tragedy.
3. Zorro.
4. Bad smells.
5. Guy Fawkes.
6. William Shatner.
7. Daft Punk.
8. Darth Vader.
9. Erik.
10. The Lone Ranger and The Green Hornet.
Roy’s responses
1. Raccoon.
2. Comedy and tragedy.
3. Zorro.
4. Insects.
5. Guy Fawkes.
6. Boris Karloff.
7. Francois Mitterrand.
8. Batman.
9. Gustave.
10. The Lone Ranger and The Green Hornet.
Joe’s responses
1. Raccoon.
2. Comedy and tragedy.
3. Zorro.
4. Odor.
5. Guy Fawkes.
6. Jack Nicholson.
7. Daft Punk.
8. The Hunchback of Notre Dame.
9. Erik.
10. The Lone Ranger and Batman.
Conclusion
It was tightly contested, but our tie has been broken. Joe walks away as the new champ after winning a close 7-5 matchup. He will be back for next week's quiz.