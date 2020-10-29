Head2Head Trivia: We love the sweet part of Halloween

Halloween is almost here and since our trivia was spooky last week, we thought we’d go sweet this week. Hope you’ve got a sweet tooth because trivia today is all about candy! In this week’s Head2Head matchup, our new champ Bryan Dillon is up against Jeff Yungman.
Questions
1. What brand of candy invites you to “taste the rainbow”?
2. King Kandy, Grandma Nutt, Princess Lolly and Lord Licorice are all characters in what popular racing board game created by Hasbro?
3. The Hershey Company is headquartered in a small, unincorporated community that is also called Hershey, which is located in what U.S. state?
4. In 2007, Reese’s produced a limited edition “Peanut Butter & Banana Creme” rendition of their peanut butter cups. This new combination was inspired by what American icon’s love of peanut butter and banana sandwiches?
5. In the 1970s, Pez released a trio of historical figure dispensers for the American Bicentennial, which included Paul Revere, Daniel Boone and what famous woman from American history?
6. Hershey produces the very similar candy bars Almond Joy and Mounds. Both are chocolate bars that contain shredded coconut, and of course Almond Joy has almonds. What is the other difference between the two?
7. The 3 Musketeers bar got its name from its original packaging, which contained three chocolate pieces filled with three different nougats (chocolate, vanilla and strawberry). They used “The Three Musketeers” name from the 1844 novel written by whom?
8. The Four Seasons had their own hit by this title, but the 1983 song “Candy Girl” was recorded by a group of teenagers who included Bobby Brown. What was the name of that group?
9. During World War II, Hershey’s Kisses were briefly discontinued. Production of Kisses was interrupted due to the rationing of what product?
10. When the Baby Ruth bar debuted in 1921, the Curtiss Candy Company denied that they had named the candy after baseball star Babe Ruth. Instead, they said that it was named for a U.S. president's daughter named Ruth. The story is fishy because Babe Ruth was a popular athlete in 1921 and not only had their claimed president been out of office for 24 years, but his daughter had died 17 years before the candy’s debut. The Ruth in question was the daughter of which president?
Correct answers
1. Skittles.
2. Candy Land.
3. Pennsylvania.
4. Elvis Presley.
5. Betsy Ross.
6. Almond Joy is milk chocolate, Mounds are dark chocolate.
7. Alexandre Dumas.
8. New Edition.
9. Aluminum foil.
10. Grover Cleveland.
Bryan’s responses
1. Skittles.
2. Candy Land.
3. Pennsylvania.
4. Elvis Presley.
5. Betsy Ross.
6. Mounds are dark chocolate.
7. Alexandre Dumas.
8. New Edition.
9. Aluminum.
10. Cleveland.
Jeff’s responses
1. Skittles.
2. Candy Land.
3. Pennsylvania.
4. Elvis.
5. Betsy Ross.
6. Almond Joy has milk chocolate, Mounds are dark.
7. Alexandre Dumas.
8. New Edition.
9. Aluminum foil.
10. Grover Cleveland.
Conclusion
The impossible has happened. Not only do we have the rare 10 out of 10, both contestants accomplished that feat! After putting up perfect performances this week, Bryan and Jeff will be back in a rematch for the ages in next week's Head2Head Trivia.