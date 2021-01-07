Head2Head Trivia: We can't wait for the return of RiverDogs baseball

The Holy City was robbed of RiverDogs baseball in 2020, but we hope there will be some sort of return for Charleston’s beloved Minor League team in the new year. There’s a lot of reasons why the RiverDogs are worthy of this week's quiz. But the team is this week's topic because this is my final week of writing Head2Head Trivia after about a year and nine months, and I love the RiverDogs.
My first job was at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park. I’ve had another job with the team since then, and I grew up loving nothing more than a summer night in the stands of “The Joe.” In our Head2Head matchup, our longstanding champ Bryan Dillon will face off with College of Charleston communications professor Vince Benigni.
Questions
1. On certain Sundays during a RiverDogs season, fans are invited to bring their what to the ballpark?
2. What are the names of the RiverDogs two current mascots? Both of them are dogs, and we have to mention that we miss the team’s anthropomorphic palmetto tree named “Bark.”
3. Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park is located right beside one of Charleston’s favorite communal spaces, Brittlebank Park. Brittlebank is located along what major Charleston river?
4. From 2005 to 2020, the RiverDogs’ Major League Baseball affiliate was the New York Yankees. But as of this past November, the RiverDogs are now with what MLB team, who they were previously affiliated with from 1997 to 2004?
5. What Charleston legend was known for traversing and singing in the bleachers of RiverDogs home games and selling one of Charleston’s staple snack foods before his passing in 2016? He was also my boss in the aforementioned first job I ever had.
6. Charleston’s Minor League Baseball team adopted the name “RiverDogs” in 1994. What was the team known as from 1985 to 1993?
7. In 2007, RiverDogs third baseman Mitch Hilligoss set a South Atlantic League record in which he recorded 38 consecutive games with what?
8. In 1994, when the team was looking for a new name that would eventually become the RiverDogs, fans were encouraged to vote on what name they would like to see the team have at Charleston area outlets of what grocery store chain?
9. The RiverDogs have held a number of wacky promotions over the years like “Helen McGuckin Night,” “Silent Night” and most famously “Nobody Night”. “Nobody Night” set the lowest attendance record for any professional baseball game, which is zero. Fans were allowed to enter the stadium after a certain point in the game in which the attendance is officially recorded. In what inning does a pro baseball game become official?
10. Jackie Robinson famously broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier in 1947. The second Black player to play in the MLB, and first to play in the American League, was what South Carolina native whose jersey is printed on the center field wall at The Joe, and who has been honored at RiverDogs games throughout the team’s history?
Correct answers
1. Dogs.
2. Charlie and Chelsea.
3. The Ashley River.
4. Tampa Bay Rays.
5. Tony the Peanut Man.
6. Charleston Rainbows.
7. A base hit.
8. Piggly Wiggly.
9. The fifth inning.
10. Larry Doby.
Bryan’s responses
1. Dogs.
2. Charlie and Charlene.
3. Ashley River.
4. Tampa Bay.
5. Tony the Peanut Man.
6. Charleston Rainbows.
7. Home Run.
8. Piggly Wiggly.
9. The seventh.
10. “Cool Papa” Bell.
Vince’s responses
1. Dog.
2. Charlie T. Riverdog and pass.
3. Ashley.
4. Tampa Bay.
5. Tony the Peanut Man.
6. The Rainbows.
7. Strikeout.
8. Piggly Wiggly.
9. The sixth.
10. Larry Doby.
Conclusion
Folks, it has happened! Bryan wore the Head2Head crown for 12 weeks, but Vince has dethroned him in a close 7 to 6 contest, meaning Vince will be back for next week's quiz. And while he won't be competing anymore, Bryan Dillon isn't going anywhere. He is going to be our new Head2Head Trivia writer starting next week.