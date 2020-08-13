Head2Head Trivia: We are bubbly about this week's quiz

Sports are slowly making their way back into American life. So far the most successful team sport to make a return has been the NBA, which can attribute its good fortune to the use of what they call “the bubble,” an isolated sports facility in Orlando where NBA personnel will live and work until a champ is crowned. Maybe we should all consider taking up some kind of bubble in the meantime. Because of that success, this week’s trivia is going to be all about, not basketball, but bubbles. In our Head2Head matchup, returning winner Rich Bodek will face science teacher Ryann Lyden.

Questions

1. What French alcoholic beverage is sometimes casually referred to as “bubbles” or “bubbly” due to its carbonation?

2. Bubbles was a pet chimpanzee who traveled the world with what celebrity? By the way, Bubbles is still alive and residing at the Center for Great Apes in Florida.

3. “Bubble team” or being “on the bubble” are terms that are normally used for teams that are fighting for the final spots in what major American sports tournament, the men’s version of which features 68 teams and the women’s version features 64 teams?

4. Along with Blossom and Buttercup, Bubbles is one of the members of what trio of cartoon superheroes who were created when Professor Utonium who mixed “sugar, spice and everything nice” and accidentally spawned our three heroes?

5. Bubble and squeak is a traditional breakfast consisting of potatoes, cabbage, meat and leftover vegetables from a roast dinner in what country?

6. Airing on national television from 1955 to 1982, what variety show always opened with bubbles floating around the show’s set while its host gave an opening monologue in his distinct German accent?

7. There have been a number of TV characters named Bubbles, such as Mike Smith’s character on the Canadian comedy “Trailer Park Boys,” Andre Royo’s police informant character on HBO’s “The Wire” and a supporting character on what Hanna-Barbera show about a shark who plays drums in a rock band?

8. Created using a shelved recipe that was developed by The Fleer Corporation, Walter Diemer introduced the first marketed brand of bubble gum to the world in 1928. Still sold to this day, what brand is it?

9. The Fizzy Lifting Drink room, sometimes called the bubble room, in “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” proves to be the one truly dangerous situation for Charlie and his Grandpa Joe as they begin to float towards a spinning exhaust fan. The two characters escape the bubble-filled chamber by doing what?

10. “Bubbles” was the title of a children’s musical short film released in 1930. The short starred the vaudeville group The Gumm Sisters, which included Frances Ethel Gumm who would later find great fame on her own under what name?

Correct answers

1. Champagne.

2. Michael Jackson.

3. NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament.

4. “The Powerpuff Girls.”

5. United Kingdom.

6. “The Lawrence Welk Show.”

7. “Jabberjaw.”

8. Dubble Bubble.

9. Burping.

10. Judy Garland.

Rich’s responses

1. Champagne.

2. Johnny Carson.

3. NCAA Basketball.

4. “The Powerpuff Girls.”

5. England.

6. “Lawrence Welk.”

7. “The Magical Mystery Tour.”

8. Bazooka.

9. Drinking.

10. Judy Garland.

Ryann’s responses

1. Champagne.

2. Michael Jackson.

3. College basketball.

4. “Powerpuff Girls.”

5. Great Britain.

6. “The Lawrence Welk Show.”

7. “Rock Lobsters.”

8. Dubble Bubble.

9. Burping.

10. Ethel Merman.

Conclusion

Ryann is our new trivia champion! She came through with 8 correct answers against Rich's 6, and as a result, she will be back for next week's Head2Head trivia.