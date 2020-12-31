Head2Head Trivia: The times they are a-changin'

This was a year that went by in a flash but couldn’t end soon enough. On this final day of 2020, our trivia is going to be all about time, which moved oh so strangely this year. This week, we have a rematch between the longstanding champ Bryan Dillon and his latest challenger, William Dukes, after the two of them tied on last week’s quiz.

Questions

1. If you are a believer in “opportunity cost,” then you probably are fond of the following expression that is often attributed to Benjamin Franklin: “time is _____.”

2. One of the earliest examples of a clock is what device, which uses a flat surface and shadows determined by the position of the sun to show the current time?

3. Perhaps the most popular example of time-travel fiction is the “Back to the Future” film trilogy. In the second film, the main characters go forward to the year 2015, and in the third film, they travel back to the 1880s. In the first film, Marty McFly starts out in the 1980s and goes back to what decade?

4. Depictions of the cultural character known as Father Time tend to show him as an old man carrying an hourglass and what bladed, long-handled agricultural tool that has historically been used for cutting grass and reaping crops?

5. In musical notation, the specification of the number of beats that are contained in a measure is known as a time what?

6. While Big Ben in London probably is the world’s most famous giant clock, it is actually far from being the world’s largest clock face. That title belongs to the Abraj Al-Bait Towers, which are located in what Saudi Arabian city?

7. The idea of a time machine, and the term itself, originated with an 1895 novella, “The Time Machine,” which was written by what English author?

8. The Greek word for time is used as a root word for a number of fields and concepts related to time. The word also is used in the name of the Greek mythological personification of time. What is this root word?

9. The Time, also known as Morris Day and the Time, is a funk rock band that originated in the early 1980s and had its biggest hit with the song “Jungle Love.” While he was not a member of the band, The Time was assembled and produced by what singer, who came from the same city and musical community?

10. How much time is on the clock at the start of each quarter of a professional football game?

Correct answers

1. Money.

2. Sundial.

3. The 1950s.

4. Scythe.

5. Signature.

6. Mecca.

7. H.G. Wells.

8. Chron.

9. Prince.

10. 15 minutes.

Bryan’s responses

1. Money.

2. Sundial.

3. The 1950s.

4. A scythe.

5. Time signature.

6. Mecca.

7. H.G. Wells.

8. Chrono.

9. Prince.

10. 15 minutes.

William’s responses

1. Money.

2. A sundial.

3. The '50s.

4. Scythe.

5. Signature.

6. Mecca.

7. H.G. Wells.

8. Chronos.

9. Psy.

10. 12 minutes.

Conclusion

William put up a tremendous eight-point effort, but Bryan kept perfect time this week by answering all 10 questions correctly. Bryan will be back again for next week's quiz.