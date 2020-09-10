Head2Head Trivia: Tackle these connections to NFL team names

It won’t look like it normally does, but today is opening day of the 2020 NFL season. It may be America’s favorite sport, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that everyone is into it. So this week’s quiz is all about NFL team names outside of football. To clarify, every answer in this week’s quiz will have the name of an NFL team in the answer, but none of the questions have anything to do with football. In our Head2Head matchup, returning champ Nate Yungman is up against Aidan Kincaide.
Questions
1. William Cody was a famous showman and legendary Old West figure who was better known by what nickname?
2. In Ancient Greek mythology, Cronus, Rhea, Hyperion and Phoebe were all what?
3. The musical “West Side Story” sees a Puerto Rican-American gang called the Sharks in a deep feud against an all-white gang called what?
4. In the Catholic Church, each time a new pope is to be elected, everyone with what title convenes in Rome to participate in the voting?
5. In 1981, Elena Kucharik painted what group of fictional characters for a line of greeting cards, which later grew into a massive franchise that produced feature length films, plush toys and a television show?
6. To arm themselves during the Mexican-American War, the Texas Rangers ordered 1,000 revolvers from who, whose name became ingrained with weaponry of the American frontier?
7. Elbert “Big Man” Howard, Reggie and Sherwin Forte, Huey Newton, Bobby Seale and “Lil’ Bobby” Hutton were the founding six members of what Oakland, California, organization?
8. Who was the actress who starred in such classic American films as “North by Northwest” and “On the Waterfront” and is currently the oldest living Academy Award winner at the age of 96?
9. What late 1960s and early 1970s rock n’ roll band from Boise, Idaho, had big hits with songs like “Just Like Me,” “Indian Reservation” and “Kicks”?
10. South African singer Solomon Linda originally wrote the song “Mbube” in his native language of Zulu. The song was essentially taken from Linda, who was its sole composer, and was whitewashed by American performers into what famous song?
Correct answers
1. Buffalo Bill (Buffalo Bills).
2. Titans (Tennessee Titans).
3. The Jets (New York Jets).
4. Cardinal (Arizona Cardinals).
5. Care Bears (Chicago Bears).
6. Samuel Colt (Indianapolis Colts).
7. The Black Panther Party (Carolina Panthers).
8. Eva Marie Saint (New Orleans Saints).
9. Paul Revere & The Raiders (Las Vegas Raiders).
10. “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” (Detroit Lions).
Nate’s responses
1. Buffalo Bill.
2. Titans.
3. The Jets.
4. Cardinals.
5. The Power Rangers.
6. Colt.
7. The Black Panthers.
8. Eva Marie Saint.
9. Paul Revere and the Raiders.
10. “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”
Aidan’s responses
1. Buffalo Bill.
2. Titans.
3. The Jets.
4. Saints.
5. Care Bears.
6. Colt.
7. The Black Panthers.
8. Sally Cowboy.
9. The Packers.
10. “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”
Conclusion
It was a good matchup but Nate is our champion yet again! He comes away with a 9 to 7 victory, despite a good showing by Aidan. Nate will be back again for next week's trivia.