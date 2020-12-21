Head2Head Trivia: Our favorite Christmas movie quotes

It’s the most wonderful time of the year again. In a year in which we hope most folks have been staying in and watching their favorite Christmas specials, we thought it best to put that Christmas special knowledge to the ultimate test. On this Christmas Eve edition of Head2Head Trivia all of the questions come in the form of a quote from a Christmas movie or special, with the name of the actor who says it, and we’re asking you to identify what movie/special it comes from. In our Head2Head matchup, Bryan Dillon is back again to face challenger William Dukes.

Questions

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

1. Karolyn Grimes: “Teacher says, ‘every time a bell rings an angel gets its wings.’”

2. Will Ferrell: “I’m a cotton-headed ninny muggins.”

3. Gonzo: “It was the afternoon of Christmas Eve and Scrooge was conscious of a thousand odors, each one connected with a thousand thoughts and hopes and joys and cares, long, long forgotten.”

4. Boris Karloff: “It came without ribbons! It came without tags! It came without packages, boxes, or bags!”

5. Bill Murray: “We’re gonna need champagne for 250 people, and send the stuff that you send to me. Don’t send the stuff that I send to other people.”

6. Paul Kligman: “His beak blinks like a blinking beacon!”

7. Chris Shea: “I never thought it was such a bad little tree. It’s not bad at all, really. Maybe it just needs a little love.”

8. Beverly D’Angelo: “I’m sorry, this is our family’s first kidnapping.”

9. Jean Shepherd: “In the heat of battle, my father wove a tapestry of obscenity, that as far as we know is still hanging in space over Lake Michigan.”

10. Roberts Blossom: “How you feel about your family is a complicated thing. Deep down you’ll always love them. But you can forget that you love them, and you can hurt them and they can hurt you, and that’s not just because you’re young.”

Correct answers

1. “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

2. “Elf.”

3. “The Muppet Christmas Carol.”

4. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”

5. “Scrooged.”

6. “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

7. “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

8. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

9. “A Christmas Story.”

10. “Home Alone.”

Bryan’s responses

1. “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

2. “Elf.”

3. “The Muppet Christmas Carol.”

4. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

5. “Scrooged.”

6. “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

7. “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

8. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

9. “Christmas with the Kranks.”

10. “The Year Without Christmas.”

William’s responses

1. “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

2. “Elf.”

3. “A Muppets’ Christmas.”

4. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

5. “Scrooged.”

6. “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

7. “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

8. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

9. “A Christmas Story.”

10. “Silent Night, Deadly Night: Part II.”

Conclusion

We have a tie. Both of our contestants were in the Christmas spirit as they each got an impressive eight correct answers. We'll have a rematch between Bryan and William in next week's New Year's Eve installment of Head2Head Trivia.