Head2Head Trivia: Make way for the Simpsons family

On this day in 1989, the first full-length episode of “The Simpsons” premiered. The Christmas episode, “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire,” premiered on Fox and turned Dec. 17 into Simpsons’ Day. To celebrate the animated family, this week’s quiz is all about the show. In our Head2Head matchup, our seemingly undefeatable champ Bryan Dillon meets a new challenger in sports podcaster and journalist Nick Rodriguez.

Questions

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

1. In season six, the Simpsons take a trip to Itchy & Scratchy Land in an episode that contains countless parodies of what entertainment giant’s history? Ironically, this entertainment giant now owns the rights to “The Simpsons.”

2. What one-word catchphrase, most often associated with Homer, was added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2001?

3. Lard Lad is Springfield's most prominent brand of what favorite food of Homer’s?

4. “The Krusty the Clown Show” operates out of Krustylu Studios. The name Krustylu is a reference to the real life Desilu Studios, where what popular 1950s sitcom was filmed?

5. In a Season Five episode, Bart’s nemesis, Sideshow Bob, threatens the Simpsons and forces them into a witness protection program that relocates the family to a place called Terror Lake. The episode is a parody of what movie that originally starred Gregory Peck and Robert Mitchum and remade starring Nick Nolte and Robert De Niro?

6. The episode “Stark Raving Dad” is one of the show’s most controversial episodes and has been pulled from circulation. The episode features the character Leon Kompowsky, who was voiced by what singer who went uncredited as a voice actor in the episode due to contractual specifications?

7. Marge’s maiden name on the show is Bouvier, which was also the maiden name of what former first lady of the United States?

8. In one episode, viewers were introduced to the Springfield holiday known as “Whacking Day,” in which the residents of the city chase and “whack” what animal? The episode is loosely based on a real annual event that takes place in various communities in the American Southwest.

9. Jodie Foster, Elizabeth Taylor and James Earl Jones have all had cameo appearances as the voice of what “Simpsons” character?

10. The episode “Two Bad Neighbors” sees which former U.S. president move across the street from the Simpsons? A few years before, this president had said that we need to “make American families a lot more like ‘The Waltons’ and a lot less like ‘The Simpsons.’" The show had previously acknowledged the quote in an earlier episode when Bart said “we’re just like ‘The Waltons.’ We’re praying for an end to The Depression, too.”

Correct answers

1. Disney.

2. D’oh!

3. Doughnuts.

4. “I Love Lucy.”

5. “Cape Fear.”

6. Michael Jackson.

7. Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

8. Rattlesnakes.

9. Maggie Simpson.

10. George H.W. Bush.

Bryan’s responses

1. Disney.

2. D’oh!

3. Doughnuts.

4. “I Love Lucy.”

5. “Cape Fear.”

6. Michael Jackson.

7. Jackie Onassis.

8. Snakes.

9. Maggie.

10. George H.W. Bush.

Nick’s responses

1. Disney.

2. D’oh!

3. Hamburgers.

4. “Leave it to Beaver.”

5. “Cape Fear.”

6. R. Kelly.

7. Jackie Kennedy.

8. Chickens.

9. Maggie.

10. Reagan.

Conclusion

Bryan's trivia train keeps on rolling as he pulled off the rare feat of answering all 10 questions correctly. He will be back again for next week's quiz.