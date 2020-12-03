Head2Head Trivia: Let's celebrate 'Godfather of Metal,' Ozzy Osbourne

Happy 71st Birthday to Ozzy Osbourne! To recognize “The Godfather of Metal,” this week’s quiz is all about metal. For those who are not metalheads, these questions are about a lot more than just the music genre. In our Head2Head matchup, our reigning champion for the past month Bryan Dillon faces a new challenger in teacher Rachel Hunsinger.

Questions

1. What iconic American sculpture is known for its green hue, but is actually made out of copper? (It originally had the shining reddish brown color of copper but years of chemical reactions to oxygen and air pollution have turned it green.)

2. One of the symbols of The Lone Ranger was his use of bullets that were cast in what metal? (The name of this metal was also the name of his horse.)

3. On the periodic table, it’s strange to see that the letter “K” represents what metal, whose name does not have the letter “K” in it?

4. Bronze, silver, gold, platinum and diamond make up the scale of awards presented based on the number of album sales by a musical artist. Diamond is not a metal. Which one out of the other four awards is not a naturally occurring metal?

5. You may have heard talk of the health benefits of the zinc, especially in regards to curing rhinovirus. But, medical professionals have been clear on pointing out the potential risks of ingesting too much zinc. That said, it would be nice to have a known cure for rhinovirus, which is the most common culprit in causing what viral illness?

6. The USS Constitution is a ship that made its maiden voyage in 1798 and is most famous for its use during the War of 1812 in which it captured five British warships. The ship is perhaps better known by what metallic nickname?

7. Its atomic number is 3, making it the third element on the periodic table and the first metal listed. What is this soft alkali metal?

8. What metallic fictional character was originally going to be played by actor Buddy Ebsen in his story’s first film adaptation, but was replaced by actor Jack Haley Jr. after Ebsen had a near fatal reaction to the aluminum makeup that was used for the character’s costume?

9. The liquid metal mercury has historically been used as the measuring liquid in thermometers. What is the last name of the man who invented the mercury thermometer in 1714?

10. This question is for the metalheads. Metal has a large number of subgenres, one of the most commercially successful being the classification known as “thrash metal.” Name at least three of the four bands that are grouped together as the “big four" in this subgenre.

Correct answers

1. The Statue of Liberty.

2. Silver.

3. Potassium.

4. Bronze.

5. A common cold.

6. Old Ironsides.

7. Lithium.

8. The Tin Man.

9. Daniel Gabriel Fahrenheit.

10. Metallica, Anthrax, Slayer and Megadeth.

Bryan’s responses

1. The Statue of Liberty.

2. Silver.

3. Potassium.

4. Bronze.

5. The common cold.

6. Old Ironsides.

7. Sodium.

8. The Tin Woodsman.

9. Ferris.

10. Metallica, Anthrax and Megadeth.

Rachel’s responses

1. The Statue of Liberty.

2. Silver.

3. Potassium.

4. Platinum.

5. Sinus infection.

6. Iron Maiden.

7. Lithium.

8. The Tin Man.

9. Tungsten.

10. KISS, Alice Cooper and Metallica.

Conclusion

Rachel played well, but Bryan continues his impressive streak after another 8-point showing. He will be back yet again for next week's Head2Head Trivia.