Head2Head Trivia: Husband and wife test their knowledge about teachers

Not only is school back in session, but in many countries we would be approaching World Teachers’ Day on Oct. 5. In the U.S., it is typically observed at the beginning of May, but in such a strange school year where teachers are working especially hard, we thought it was only appropriate to acknowledge our deep appreciation and respect for instructors all over the world. This week's theme is all about teachers. In Head2Head Trivia, we have a battle of the spouses, as our returning winner Jen Hamrick is up against her husband Matt Hamrick.

Questions

1. What actor had one of his early breakout roles as the student Vinnie Barbarino on the sitcom “Welcome Back, Kotter” about a high school teacher who teaches a racially diverse remedial class?

2. German teacher Friedrich Frobel is best known for conceptualizing what, which emphasized the transition of home life to school life for young children through education-based activities?

3. Helen Keller’s autobiography, “The Story of My Life,” and William Gibson’s play “The Miracle Worker” have detailed the story of Keller and her now-famous teacher who taught her to read and write. Who was Keller’s instructor?

4. Jaime Escalante was a Bolivian-American high school teacher who taught in the mathematics department at James A. Garfield High School in East Los Angeles in the 1980s. Under his tutelage, 18 students passed the A.P. calculus exam in 1982, leading the College Board to unjustly suspect them of cheating. He was depicted in what 1988 film?

5. Maybe the most-quoted teacher in pop culture is the economics teacher from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” Who is the actor, also known as Hollywood’s go-to deadpan character actor?

6. One of the best known methods of education was developed in the late 1800s and has gone on to spawn more than 5,000 schools that follow the method that promotes “discovery” rather than instruction and children’s choice of activity. Who created this method?

7. Not long before entering politics, what U.S. president taught Mexican-American students at the segregated Welhausen School near San Antonio, Texas, as well as public speaking at Sam Houston High School in Houston?

8. “Good Morning, Miss Bliss” was a teen sitcom that ran on Disney Channel. The show followed a junior high teacher and her students, but was quickly moved to NBC and reworked to focus on the students. What was the popular show that ran from 1989 to 1993?

9. Guyanese author and teacher E.R. Braithwaite is best known for writing what autobiographical novel about his experiences as a Black man teaching in post-war London? The book looked at race and class dynamics in England and was adapted to a film in 1967.

10. A recurring bit in “Peanuts” cartoons and comic strips is that Linus has a crush on his teacher, Ms. Othmar. What is used to create Ms. Othmar's voice?

Correct answers

1. John Travolta.

2. Kindergarten.

3. Anne Sullivan.

4. “Stand and Deliver.”

5. Ben Stein.

6. Maria Montessori.

7. Lyndon B. Johnson.

8. “Saved by the Bell.”

9. “To Sir, With Love.”

10. A trombone.

Jen’s responses

1. John Travolta.

2. Kindergarten.

3. Anne Sullivan.

4. Pass.

5. Ben something.

6. Maria Montessori.

7. Lyndon Johnson.

8. “Degrassi.”

9. “To Sir, With Love.”

10. Trombone.

Matt’s responses

1. John Travolta.

2. Kindergarten.

3. Mrs. Nordlund.

4. “They Didn’t Cheat.”

5. Ben Stein.

6. Montessori.

7. Lyndon Johnson.

8. “High School Musical.”

9. “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.”

10. A trombone.

Conclusion

It was a close one, but Jen has won the Hamrick household trivia face-off by a slim margin of 7 to 6. She will be back for next week's Head2Head Trivia.