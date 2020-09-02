Head2Head Trivia: Have a little wine with our cheesy trivia

Sept. 3 is National Welsh Rarebit Day. While it’s kind of hard to believe that’s a national observance, we respect it nonetheless. To celebrate this day devoted to gooey cheese recipes, this week’s trivia is all about cheese. We put it on almost everything here in America, so why not have some with our quiz this week? In our Head2Head matchup, returning winner Nate Yungman will go up against valet Spenser Kearns.

Questions

1. Pecorino Romano, Roquefort and Feta are all cheeses made using the milk of what animal?

2. The 1989 short film “A Grand Day Out” introduced the world to what British claymation duo that voyages to the moon because it is made of cheese?

3. A vital step in cheesemaking is separating the solid and liquid parts of the milk that is used to produce the cheese. What are the solid and liquid parts of the milk called?

4. What cheese recipe has been referred to as “the pate of the South” and “Carolina caviar”?

5. “Cheeseheads” are the nickname given to the hardcore fans of what NFL team?

6. What type of “cheese” cannot legally be labeled as “cheese” but rather “cheese product” or “cheese food” because its manufacturing and production process is so different from other types of cheese?

7. What 1994 movie features a famous scene in which two characters discuss “a Royale with cheese,” which is what a Quarter Pounder with cheese at McDonald’s is known as in France?

8. What country does Gouda cheese originate from?

9. In 1835, a dairy farmer from New York sent a 1,400-pound boulder of cheese to the White House as a gift to what president, who let it age for two years before finally allowing people to try it on what would have been George Washington’s 105th birthday?

10. What does the letter “E” in Chuck E. Cheese stand for?

Correct answers

1. Sheep.

2. Wallace and Gromit.

3. Curds and whey.

4. Pimento cheese.

5. Green Bay Packers.

6. American cheese.

7. “Pulp Fiction.”

8. The Netherlands.

9. Andrew Jackson.

10. Entertainment.

Nate’s responses

1. Goat.

2. Wallace and Gromit.

3. Curds and whey.

4. Pimento.

5. The Packers.

6. Parmesan.

7. “Pulp Fiction.”

8. Greece.

9. Andrew Jackson.

10. Entertainment.

Spenser’s responses

1. Goat.

2. Wallace and Gromit.

3. Curd and cow juice.

4. Mac and cheese.

5. Packers.

6. American cheese.

7. “Pulp Fiction.”

8. France.

9. Madison.

10. Entertainment.

Conclusion

It was a close one, but Nate remains our champion with a 7 to 5 victory. He will be back for next week's Head2Head Trivia.