Head2Head Trivia: Go on a space adventure to Mars with this week's trivia

On this day in 2003, a notorious internet hoax surfaced claiming that on the night of Aug. 27, Mars would appear as large as the moon in our night sky because it was closer to Earth than normal. Astronomers said that it's impossible for Mars to appear as large as the moon, yet each year the rumor resurfaces. It won’t happen, but we can at least talk about our neighboring “Red Planet” in this week’s quiz. In our Head2Head matchup, returning winner Macey Williams will compete with law student Nate Yungman.
Questions
1. Mars is named after the Roman god of what?
2. “Will the Real Martian Please Stand Up?” is a 1961 episode of what American television show? The episode deals with the threat of a Martian colonization of Earth, prompted by an alien disguised as a human in a diner.
3. Who sang the hit song “Life on Mars?” on his 1971 album “Hunky Dory”?
4. Mars is home to Olympus Mons, which is the largest known what in our solar system?
5. In 2022, the European Space Agency will be launching the Rosalind Franklin Mars rover, which will go on a seven-month search for evidence of past life on Mars. Rosalind Franklin was a pioneering English chemist whose work was vital to our understanding of deoxyribonucleic acid, which is more commonly called what?
6. What 1996 sci-fi dark comedy stars an ensemble cast that includes Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close, Danny DeVito, Annette Bening and Pierce Brosnan as they deal with a Martian invasion filmed as an homage to 1950s science fiction?
7. In Roman mythology, the symbol for Mars is a simple circle with a small arrow extending from it and pointing up and to the right (or northeast, in compass terms). In biology, it is used to represent what?
8. Irish author Jonathan Swift wrote somewhat accurately about the two moons of Mars in what 1726 satirical fantasy book? The moons would not be seen by human eyes for about 150 years.
9. Ma’adim Vallis is a massive outflow channel on Mars that spans over 430 miles. While Mars is the contemporary name given to the planet in most languages, Ma’adim is the name for the planet in what language?
10. On “Looney Tunes,” Marvin the Martian seeks to destroy Earth because it obstructs his view of what?
Correct answers
1. War.
2. “The Twilight Zone.”
3. David Bowie.
4. Volcano/Mountain.
5. DNA.
6. “Mars Attacks!”
7. The male sex.
8. “Gulliver’s Travels.”
9. Hebrew.
10. Venus.
Macey’s responses
1. War.
2. “The Twilight Zone.”
3. David Bowie.
4. Glacier.
5. DNA.
6. Pass.
7. The male sex.
8. Pass.
9. Hindi.
10. Venus.
Nate’s Responses
1. War.
2. “The Twilight Zone.”
3. David Bowie.
4. Mountain.
5. DNA.
6. “Mars Attacks!”
7. Male.
8. “Gulliver’s Travels.”
9. Cherokee.
10. The sun.
Conclusion
Both contestants performed well, but newcomer Nate is our new champion after putting up an impressive eight correct responses. He will be back for next week's Head2Head Trivia.