Head2Head Trivia: Get your rain gear on for hurricane trivia

Though we've been lucky this year, we are still in the midst of hurricane season. Hurricanes and tropical storms are a fixture of living in the Lowcountry. So, this week's trivia is all about hurricanes. In our Head2Head matchup, returning winner Jen Hamrick is up against designer Jacob Paris.

Questions

1. Though the most severe weather and the highest winds occur around it, what part of a hurricane is generally the calmest part of the storm?

2. “Hurricane” is the name for a tropical cyclone that develops in the Atlantic Ocean. What is a tropical cyclone referred to as if it develops in the northwestern Pacific Ocean?

3. While not technically a hurricane, an anticyclonic storm known as “The Great Red Spot” that resembles a hurricane has been spinning for well over 350 years on what planet of our solar system?

4. The NHL team of the Carolinas is the Hurricanes. What city does the Hurricanes call home?

5. According to NOAA, what U.S. state has been hit by the most hurricanes?

6. In which of William Shakespeare’s plays does Prospero summon a massive storm that washes his traitorous brother and entourage ashore on an enchanted island?

7. Just about every time that there is a hurricane coming, you will hear people playing the 1984 heavy metal song “Rock You Like a Hurricane” which was written and recorded by what band?

8. Another popular hurricane song is Bob Dylan’s “Hurricane,” which is not about a storm. It's about Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, a Black man who was wrongfully convicted of murder in New Jersey in 1966. Before his arrest, Carter led a successful career as a professional what?

9. The year 2004 saw an incredibly rare hurricane that developed in the Southern Atlantic Ocean, making it perhaps the first hurricane to make landfall on the South American continent. What country did Hurricane Catarina hit?

10. Each year when the WMO’s Hurricane Committee meets, the matter of retiring hurricane names is addressed. Since the naming of hurricanes is determined in alphabetical order, what is the lowest letter of the English alphabet that has had a storm name retired? P.S. The letters Q, U, X, Y and Z are never used.

Correct answers

1. The eye.

2. Typhoon.

3. Jupiter.

4. Raleigh, N.C.

5. Florida.

6. “The Tempest.”

7. Scorpions.

8. Middleweight boxer.

9. Brazil.

10. W (Hurricane Wilma, 2005).

Jen’s responses

1. The eye.

2. Typhoon.

3. Jupiter.

4. Greenville.

5. Florida.

6. “The Tempest.”

7. Scorpions.

8. Middleweight boxer.

9. Argentina.

10. W.

Jacob’s responses

1. The eye.

2. Typhoon.

3. Mars.

4. Boone.

5. Florida.

6. “Macbeth.”

7. Scorpions.

8. Boxer.

9. Brazil.

10. S.

Conclusion

Though Jacob played well, Jen has done it again. She had an impressive 8 to 6 victory, which means that she will be back for next week's Head2Head Trivia.