Head2Head Trivia: Get your monster mash on for Halloween

We’re just over a week away from Halloween, which means trivia is going to start getting spooky! For this week’s quiz, we’re focusing on the things that go bump in the night, the boogeymen of human history, the centerpieces of our greatest tales of amazement and horror … monsters! Humans have always been fascinated with cryptids, unexplained forces of nature and manmade terrors that populate our nightmares and fill our pages of folklore. In our Head2Head matchup, returning winner Jen Hamrick is going up against librarian Bryan Dillon.

Questions

1. “The Modern Prometheus” was the original subtitle for what 1818 English novel by Mary Shelley, whose monster has become a major symbol of the Halloween season?

2. If someone expresses a fear of lycanthropes (or lupophobia), then they have a very understandable fear of what?

3. The Gorgons are a trio of mythical creatures in Greek mythology, and though historically depicted as monsters, interpretations of their story have taken on a more complex and progressive tone over the centuries. The most famous of the Gorgons was who?

4. Thanks to folk tales and film appearances, the Kraken has become one of the most widely recognized sea monsters around the world. The giant cephalopod is so famous that it now has a pro sports team named after it. Set to debut in 2021, the Seattle Kraken will bring terror to their opponents in what sport?

5. The epic poem “Beowulf” is one of the oldest and most important entries in the history of English literature. The title character fights three major villains over the course of the text, the first one being what monstrous creature whose mother later seeks revenge for his death?

6. One of the U.S.’s most famous creatures is the infamous and haunting Mothman, who is said to inhabit the area surrounding Point Pleasant in what state?

7. An early example of both horror films and German Expressionist cinema was a trio of films from 1915 to 1920 in which German actor Paul Wegener played what creature of Jewish folklore that is built from clay?

8. At this time of year, a lot of people watch the 1978 slasher masterpiece “Halloween.” The filmmaker who brought us “Halloween” is also to thank for one of the most physically and conceptually terrifying monsters of all time in 1982’s “The Thing.” Who is that filmmaker?

9. There have been plenty of reptilian monsters depicted in folklore, but the Creature from the Black Lagoon has nothing on South Carolina’s very own scaly cryptid, who was first reported in the 1980s and is known as what?

10. You’ve probably heard “Monster Mash” at least once this month, it might as well be the national anthem of October. You know the song, but who sings it?

Correct answers

1. “Frankenstein.”

2. Werewolves.

3. Medusa.

4. Hockey.

5. Grendel.

6. West Virginia.

7. Golem.

8. John Carpenter.

9. The Lizard Man of Scape Ore Swamp/Lee County.

10. Bobby “Boris” Pickett.

Jen’s responses

1. “Frankenstein.”

2. Werewolves.

3. Medusa.

4. Hockey.

5. Grendel.

6. Kentucky.

7. The Hulk.

8. John Carpenter.

9. The Lizard Man.

10. Jon Bon Jovi.

Bryan’s responses

1. “Frankenstein.”

2. Werewolves.

3. Medusa.

4. Hockey.

5. Grendel.

6. Maryland.

7. Golem.

8. John Carpenter.

9. The Lizard Man.

10. Boris Pickett.

Conclusion

We have a new champ! Jen was great over the past month, but Bryan has taken the throne with an outstanding 9 to 7 win. He will be back for next week's Head2Head Trivia.