Head2Head Trivia: Get your best pirate growl shipshape. It's time to talk like a pirate.

Sept. 19 is international Talk Like a Pirate Day. It’s the 25th annual celebration as the parody holiday was first established in 1995 in Albany, Oregon. To get you ready for everyone’s favorite voice-altering holiday, this week’s trivia is all about the terrors of the high seas: pirates.

And if you’re going to talk like a pirate Saturday, do it in the safety of your own home or wear a mask if in public. In this week’s Head2Head matchup, Nate Yungman is back for his fourth consecutive week to face Jen Hamrick.

Questions

1. During the Golden Age of Piracy, most pirate captains tended to have their own customized flags that were flown above their ships upon inciting an attack. The famous white skull and crossbones on a black background is traditionally known by what name?

2. There have been countless film and television adaptations of Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel “Treasure Island.” One of the more creative spins on the benchmark pirate story was Disney’s 2002 science fiction version titled what?

3. During wartime, governments would sometimes employ individuals who operated similar to pirates but had clearance that kept them from being charged with piracy, as they were acting on behalf of the government. What was the term used for these official seafaring raiders?

4. We all know Peter Pan’s archrival was Captain Hook, but what is the name of Hook’s more kindhearted boatswain who served as his right-hand man?

5. In 1718, the notorious pirate Blackbeard established a blockade in the port of what American city where he looted ships that tried to enter the port?

6. What rock star played Captain Jack Sparrow’s father in “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”?

7. At the beginning of the 20th century, “Roaring” Dan Seavey was the rare pirate who operated within the United States. He was captured in 1908 after spending years operating on what body of water?

8. What actor, who played Long John Silver in two feature films as well as Blackbeard in a 1952 film, has been deemed the “patron saint” of Talk Like a Pirate Day for originating and popularizing the stereotypical “pirate voice”?

9. What were the names of the two female pirates who were captured alongside Calico Jack Rackham in 1720? All three were sentenced to death, but the two women were spared hanging because they were both pregnant at the time.

10. From 1706 to 1718, a loose Republic of Pirates was established, where pirates outnumbered the local population and could operate freely without any fear of prosecution or capital punishment. This republic was based in what modern-day Caribbean city?

Correct answers

1. The Jolly Roger

2. “Treasure Planet”

3. Privateers

4. Mr. Smee

5. Charleston

6. Keith Richards

7. The Great Lakes

8. Robert Newton

9. Mary Read and Anne Bonny

10. Nassau, Bahamas.

Nate’s responses

1. The Jolly Roger

2. “Treasure Planet”

3. Sea Dogs

4. Smee

5. Charleston

6. Keith Richards

7. Mississippi River

8. Erroll Flynn

9. Anne Bonny and Anne Bonny's sister

10. Kingston

Jen’s responses

1. The Jolly Roger

2. "Treasure Planet"

3. Privateers

4. Smee

5. Charleston

6. Steven Tyler

7. Mississippi River

8. Pass

9. Anne Bonny and Betty White

10. Nassau

Conclusion

It was a close one, but our pirate battle was won by Jen, who put up six correct answers against Nate's five. Nate gave us a great month of trivia but the ship is now being steered by Jen, who will be back for next week's Head2Head Trivia.