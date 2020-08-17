Head2Head Trivia: Get the bug spray out for these summertime pests

In honor of World Mosquito Day, Aug. 20, this week's trivia is all about those little bloodsuckers who annoy us to no end. Here in the Lowcountry, that observance is particularly well-timed because if you have spent any time outside, you have almost certainly been swarmed by the pests. In our Head2Head matchup, returning winner Ryann Lyden is up against baker Macey Williams.
Questions
1. The word “mosquito” means “little fly” in what language?
2. “The Fox and The Mosquitoes” is one of the lesser-known fables by what ancient Greek storyteller who specialized in animal-centered morality stories?
3. The reason why World Mosquito Day is observed on Aug. 20 each year is in commemoration of the day in 1897 that British doctor Sir Ronald Ross discovered that what disease is transmitted by female mosquitoes?
4. What Southern author published a satirical novel titled “Mosquitoes” two years before he garnered critical and commercial success for his novel “The Sound and The Fury”?
5. The events of what science fiction movie are kicked off by scientists finding ancient mosquitos preserved in amber?
6. In Kendall County, Texas, you can find a 30-foot tall man-made home for what natural predator of mosquitoes? The structure was designed in 1918 as a means of using these animals to control the spread of mosquitoes in the area, and was named a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark in 1981.
7. The 1986 film “The Mosquito Coast” stars what actor as Allie Fox, an American inventor who moves his family to the jungles of Central America in order to build a life superior to what he believed they would have in the greed-ridden U.S.?
8. Mary Francis Penick was a country and pop music singer best known for her 1962 hit song “The End of the World.” Penick is known by what stage name, the first of name of which was her childhood nickname given by her family who said that she was as energetic as a mosquito?
9. Who said, “If you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito”?
10. One of the earliest animated films ever made was “How a Mosquito Operates,” released in 1912. The film was made by cartoonist Winsor McCay, who is best known for creating what early comic strip about a boy who has fantastical, surreal dreams in a world called Slumberland?
Correct answers
1. Spanish.
2. Aesop.
3. Malaria.
4. William Faulkner.
5. “Jurassic Park.”
6. Bats.
7. Harrison Ford.
8. Skeeter Davis.
9. Dalai Lama.
10. “Little Nemo.”
Ryann’s responses
1. Portuguese.
2. Aesop.
3. Malaria.
4. Hemingway.
5. “Jurassic Park.”
6. The bat.
7. Roy Scheider.
8. Skeeter Bite.
9. Gandhi.
10. “Sweet Dreams.”
Macey’s responses
1. Spanish.
2. Aesop.
3. Malaria.
4. Tennessee Williams.
5. Pass.
6. Spiders.
7. Harrison Ford.
8. Skeeter Davis.
9. Gandhi.
10. Pass.
Conclusion
This was a tough one, but our challenger Macey emerges as the new champ with a close 5 to 4 win! Macey will be back for next week's Head2Head Trivia.