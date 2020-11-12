Head2Head Trivia: Get in the swing of these states that are key to 2020 election

Eventually, the 2020 presidential election was going to find its way into trivia. What made this election last so long was the importance of ballot counting in crucial battleground states. For this week’s quiz, we’re going to revisit the history of the most important swing states from the 2020 presidential race. In our Head2Head matchup, our standing champion Bryan Dillon is up against fellow librarian Amanda Williams.
Questions
1. Juan Ponce de Leon is believed to be the first European to arrive in what we now know as the state of Florida. He gave the state its name which translates to “the land of” what?
2. Two different flags of Spain, the Mexican flag, the Confederate flag and the United States flag have all flown over the land that is now what state, which proved crucial in this election and was also the last of the contiguous United States to be admitted to the Union in 1912?
3. Ohio is one of two states that calls itself “the mother of presidents” (the other being Virginia). Seven former U.S. presidents have been born in Ohio, all of whom belonged to what political party?
4. William Penn, the man attributed as being the founder of Pennsylvania, came to North America as a member of the Religious Society of Friends, known more casually as what?
5. Orion Clemens was the first and only Secretary of the Nevada Territory, serving from 1861 to 1864. Clemens’ brother lived and traveled with him in Nevada for a period, which inspired the brother’s semi-autobiographical travel novel “Roughing It." While he is better known for some of his later writings, who was the author of “Roughing It”?
6. What are the three universities that are considered to be part of North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park?
7. Michigan has some of the more well-known state nicknames, including “The Great Lakes State,” “The Mitten State” and “Water Wonderland.” Another nickname comes from an unofficial state mammal that is closely associated with Michigan, but ironically has been incredibly rare to find in the state over the past two centuries. What animal is this?
8. Wisconsin gives America quite a lot of things. The state is famous for its dairy production; Sheboygan is the world’s Bratwurst capital; and the state is a leading producer of ginseng. The city of Green Bay is the capital of what hygienic commodity that was first made commercially available in the 1920s and as late as the 1930s, when it was finally marketed as being “splinter free”?
9. While it was not much of a swing state in 2020, Minnesota has historically been very competitive in election years. While Minnesota may not have more electoral votes than all of these states, you may be surprised to know that Minnesota has more what than California, Florida and Hawaii combined?
10. Georgia is a top producer of a number of agricultural products, but it is probably most famous for its three “P” letter products. What are the three “P’s” of Georgia agriculture (though here in South Carolina, we do a pretty good job of growing these, too).
Correct answers
1. Flowers.
2. Arizona.
3. Republican.
4. Quakers.
5. Mark Twain.
6. UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State and Duke.
7. Wolverines.
8. Toilet paper.
9. Shoreline.
10. Peanuts, pecans and peaches.
Bryan’s responses
1. Flowers.
2. Arizona.
3. Republican.
4. The Quakers.
5. Mark Twain.
6. Duke, UNC Chapel Hill and N.C. State.
7. Wolverines.
8. Toilet paper.
9. Shoreline.
10. Peaches, peanuts and pears.
Amanda’s responses
1. Springs.
2. New Mexico.
3. Democrats.
4. Quakers.
5. Mark Twain.
6. Duke, Clemson and UNC Chapel Hill.
7. Wolverine.
8. Toilet paper.
9. Land that borders water.
10. Peaches, pears and potatoes.
Conclusion
The hits keep coming for Bryan as he takes home another win, this time by a score of 9 to 5. He will be back again for next week's Head2Head Trivia.