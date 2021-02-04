Head2Head Trivia: Down, set, hut! This quiz is all about the big game.

This Sunday will mark the 55th annual Super Bowl game. Since it's never skipped a year since its creation, it is safe to say that this event is one of the defining moments of modern Americana. This competition was actually created as a compromise, so that one of the leagues wouldn’t have to be folded into the other.

This final game of the season is a way for both franchises to show off the best their league can do this year. Likewise, our returning challenger, Ford Simmons, grants administrator at the Medical University of South Carolina, is facing off against Lowcountry attorney Matt Williamson.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

Questions

1. What year was the first Super Bowl?

2. Which Florida legend never got a Super Bowl ring?

3. Other than the New England Patriots, what team has the most Super Bowl wins?

4. How many teams have never made it to the Super Bowl?

5. With 11 appearances, which team has the highest participation record for the Super Bowl?

6. The Super Bowl trophy is named after which famous coach?

7. Super Bowl 44 beat what TV show finale to become the most-watched program in American history?

8. Which quarterback has won the Super Bowl with two different teams?

9. With 75 points scored total, which team won the highest-scoring Super Bowl?

10. What special accomplishment are Mike Ditka, Tom Flores, and Tony Dungy famous for achieving?

Correct answers

1. 1967.

2. Dan Marino.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers.

4. Four (Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Cleveland Browns).

5. New England Patriots.

6. Vince Lombardi.

7. "M.A.S.H."

8. Peyton Manning.

9. San Francisco 49ers.

10. Only people to win the Super Bowl as both a player and a coach.

Ford’s responses

1. 1967.

2. Dan Marino.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers.

4. Three.

5. New England Patriots.

6. Vince Lombardi.

7. "M.A.S.H."

8. Peyton Manning.

9. San Francisco 49ers.

10. Only people to win the Super Bowl as both a player and a coach.

Matt’s responses

1. 1967.

2. Dan Marino.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers.

4. Four.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers.

6. Vince Lombardi.

7. "Friends."

8. Joe Montana.

9. San Francisco 49ers.

10. Only people to win the Super Bowl as both a player and a coach.

Conclusion

With a score of 9 to 7, it looks like our returning champ has begun his winning streak. Ford will join us again next week for another round of Head2Head Trivia.