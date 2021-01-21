Head2Head Trivia: Celebrating Inauguration Day

Every four years in America at the end of January, a very important task occurs: A new presidential term is called to order. While for the most part, the event is formulaic, on occasion things can go a little sideways.

What we consider the modern Inauguration Day was, actually, a fairly recent creation. In honor of the changing of the guard, today’s quiz is centered around Inauguration Day, and the presidents whose swearing-in went a little differently than most.

Today’s challengers are returning champion Professor Vince Benigni and his challenger Charleston County Public Library Children Services Manager Margaret Hollar.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

Questions

1. Who was the first president to be sworn into office in Washington, D.C.?

2. Which two presidents have been sworn in four times?

3. Which president was sworn in by his dad in 1923?

4. In 1949, who’s inauguration was the first to be broadcast on television?

5. How long was the longest inaugural speech?

6. During what month did presidents used to be sworn in, before the 20th Amendment moved the date to January?

7. Who gave the bicentennial presidential inaugural address?

8. Who is the only U.S. president to be sworn in by a woman?

9. Who became president because of the Compromise of 1877?

10. In 1937, who was the first president sworn in on Jan. 20?

Vince’s responses

1. Thomas Jefferson.

2. Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Barack Obama.

3. Calvin Coolidge.

4. Harry S. Truman.

5. 1.5 hours.

6. March.

7. George H.W. Bush

8. Lyndon B. Johnson.

9. Franklin Pierce.

10. Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Margaret’s responses

1. John Quincy Adams.

2. Franklin Delano Roosevelt and George Washington.

3. William Howard Taft.

4. Harry S. Truman.

5. Two hours.

6. March.

7. Jimmy Carter.

8. Lyndon B. Johnson.

9. Rutherford B. Hayes.

10. Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Correct answers

1. Thomas Jefferson.

2. Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Barack Obama.

3. Calvin Coolidge.

4. Harry Truman.

5. Two hours, by William Henry Harrison.

6. March.

7. George H.W. Bush.

8. Lyndon B. Johnson.

9. Rutherford B. Hayes.

10. Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Conclusion

Margaret tried her best, but with a score of 8 to 6, Vince continues his winning streak. He will join us again next week for another round of Head2Head Trivia.