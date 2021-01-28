Head2Head Trivia: Are you feeling lucky? Try this serendipitous quiz.

Jan. 28 marks the 267th anniversary of the coining of the word “serendipity.” Horace Walpole christened the term in a letter, while referring to a story called “The Three Princes of Serendip” by Cristoforo Armeno.

The story is about three brothers who, through honest accidents, stumble onto success. Thus, this quiz honors examples of curiosity being rewarded with life-changing discoveries. Facing our returning champion Vince Benigni is challenger Ford Simmons, grants administrator at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Questions

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

1. The medical superintendent of Battle Creek Sanitarium let a pot of wheat boil over. After liking the outcome of his attempt to save the pot, and with a little grain experimentation, he created what breakfast staple?

2. This world-changing fungus was discovered in 1928 because a scientist forgot to do his dishes before a vacation.

3. Which popular beverage was created by John Pemberton when he was trying to find a new headache medicine?

4. According to legend, an Andean traveler suffering from Malaria drank from a pool at the base of a tree and his sickness abated. What substance did he discover?

5. In 1938, while looking through a fisherman’s daily catch, Marjorie Courtenay-Latimer discovered what thought-to-be-extinct fish, thus proving its continued existence?

6. What little blue pill originally was created as a heart medication?

7. In the 1980s, a San Francisco doctor was experimenting on treatments for crossed eyes. One of his experiments, on botulinum toxin, yielded what medical procedure?

8. When John Walker tried to clean off his chemical stir stick in 1827, he generated an explosive reaction. This led him to invent what ignition tool?

9. A 17th-century Dutch merchant wanted to make his wine shipment easier to move, so he condensed it down and discovered what sipping liquor?

10. In 1856, William Henry Perkin tried to recreate quinine in a lab. Failing in that goal, he did however create the world’s first synthetic dye. What color did he find?

Correct answers

1. Corn Flakes.

2. Penicillin.

3. Coca Cola.

4. Quinine.

5. Coelacanth.

6. Viagra.

7. Botox.

8. Matchsticks.

9. Brandy.

10. Purple (mauve).

Vince’s responses

1. Corn Flakes.

2. Penicillin.

3. Coca Cola.

4. Quinine.

5. Starfish.

6. Viagra.

7. Lasik.

8. Butane.

9. Sherry.

10. Purple.

Ford’s responses

1. Corn Flakes.

2. Penicillin.

3. Coca Cola.

4. Quinine.

5. Coelacanth.

6. Viagra.

7. Botox.

8. Matches.

9. Cognac.

10. Purple.

Conclusion

With a score of 9 to 6, it looks like Vince’s streak has been broken. Ford will join us again next week for another round of Head2Head Trivia.