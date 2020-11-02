Head2Head Trivia: And the correct answers start with ... 'V'

“Remember, remember! The fifth of November.” Today is Guy Fawkes Day, known to many as “V for Vendetta” day and the story’s iconic use of the Guy Fawkes mask. On this Nov. 5 we’re going to do something we don’t normally do with trivia, as this theme is going to be in the answers, all of which will start with the same letter. This week’s trivia is brought to you by the letter “V.” In our Head2Head matchup we have Bryan Dillon and Jeff Yungman returning after an amazing tie in which both answered all ten of last week’s questions correctly.
Questions
1. Symbolized by a maiden and spanning from late August to late September, what is the sixth sign of the Zodiac?
2. If you got something in your eye, you’ll probably want to use what well-known brand of eye drops produced by Johnson & Johnson?
3. Similar to the marimba, what is the name of the mallet percussion instrument that has been used prominently in jazz and classical music and has been played by artists like Lionel Hampton and Bobby Hutcherson?
4. “Hokie Hokie Hokie Hy” is what you’ll chant if you’re a fan of what university’s athletics teams?
5. Julius Caesar is believed to have coined what famous phrase, which first appeared in a letter to the Roman Senate after the Battle of Zela in 47 B.C.
6. What is the world’s most populated city whose name begins with the letter “V”?
7. What film actor has played the likes of Jim Morrison, Moses, Doc Holliday and Batman?
8. What word has its roots in being used as a term for sulfuric acid and has since been used to describe very harsh, critical language?
9. In Norse mythology what is the name given to the female figures who watch over battlefields, determining who will live and who will die before escorting the fallen warriors to the afterlife? Their name translates to “chooser of the slain.”
10. This major name in Charleston comes from a man who was a South Carolina militia general during the American Revolution, served two terms as Charleston’s mayor, became governor of South Carolina in 1794 and owned a plantation on Kiawah Island. His legacy is still prominent in downtown Charleston with a street in the Radcliffeborough neighborhood bearing his name. What is this very Charlestonian surname?
Correct answers
1. Virgo.
2. Visine.
3. Vibraphone.
4. Virginia Tech.
5. “Veni, vidi, vici.”
6. Vancouver.
7. Val Kilmer.
8. Vitriol.
9. Valkyries.
10. Vanderhorst.
Bryan’s responses
1. Virgo.
2. Visine.
3. Vibraphone.
4. Virginia Tech.
5. “Veni, vidi, vici.”
6. Vancouver.
7. Val Kilmer.
8. Vicious.
9. Valkyrie.
10. Vanderhorst.
Jeff’s responses
1. Virgo.
2. Visine.
3. Vibraphone.
4. Virginia Tech.
5. “Veni, vidi, vici.”
6. Vienna.
7. Val Kilmer.
8. Vitriol.
9. Valkyrie.
10. Vallette.
Conclusion
Both contestants were exceptional and it came down to the wire, but Bryan's vast variety of valuable knowledge vaults him to a valiant victory with a final score of 9 to 8. Bryan will be back again for next week's Head2Head Trivia.