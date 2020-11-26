Head2Head Trivia: A quiz to help you get past the Turkey Day food comas

It’s far from a normal holiday this year, but today is Thanksgiving Day nonetheless. While we hope everyone is staying safe we still hope that your day is full of food, football and family (but maybe remotely). This week's questions are all about turkey. In our Head2Head matchup, we are being treated to a rematch after newcomer Jake Keim tied with long standing champ Bryan Dillon last week.

Questions

1. A recurring, but exaggerated, story about the founding of America is that the turkey was proposed by one of the Founding Fathers to be the country’s national bird. The true story is that when the presidential seal was designed, this person said that it looked more like a turkey, and, in a letter, went on to describe how turkeys are more honorable than eagles. But he never explicitly suggested adopting the turkey. Who was this?

2. The country of Turkey is located mainly on the Anatolian Peninsula, but part of the country extends onto the Balkan Peninsula, making Turkey a transcontinental country. Modern-day Turkey is part of what two continents?

3. Wild Turkey is a popular brand of what, which famously used the advertising slogan “give ‘em the bird”?

4. Istanbul, the largest city in Turkey, has existed in various iterations under Greek, Roman and Ottoman rule. Before the name was changed to Istanbul in the 15th century, the city was known by what name?

5. A “turkey” is a widely used term in bowling. If you get a turkey, it means that you’ve done what?

6. What is the only U.S. state where you will not find wild turkeys?

7. Turkey is home to both the Temple of Artemis and the Mausoleum of Halicarnassus, two magnificent structures that have been destroyed but are still identified as two of the seven what?

8. What company, based out of Garner, North Carolina, sells the most turkeys each year?

9. Male turkeys can be identified not only by their size and feathers, but also by the fleshy strip that hangs down over their beaks. What is this distinctive feature called?

10. While he was not the first president to spare a Thanksgiving turkey, who was the U.S. president that instituted the official “pardoning” of a turkey as part of the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House?

Correct answers

1. Benjamin Franklin.

2. Europe and Asia.

3. Bourbon/Whiskey.

4. Constantinople.

5. Bowl three consecutive strikes.

6. Alaska.

7. Wonders of the Ancient World.

8. Butterball.

9. Snood.

10. George H.W. Bush.

Bryan’s responses

1. Ben Franklin.

2. Asia and Europe.

3. Whiskey.

4. Constantinople.

5. Three strikes in a row.

6. Alaska.

7. Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

8. Butterball.

9. Wattle.

10. Gerald Ford.

Jake’s responses

1. Benjamin Franklin.

2. Europe and Asia.

3. Whiskey.

4. Constantinople.

5. Three strikes.

6. Hawaii.

7. Ancient Wonders of the World.

8. Oscar Meyer.

9. Gizzard.

10. Teddy Roosevelt.

Conclusion

Bryan stays on top with an 8 to 6 win in this week's rematch! That makes it a month of Head2Head Trivia wins for Bryan who will be back again for next week's quiz.