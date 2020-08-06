Get in rhythm with these movies based on music

We’re missing concerts dearly but there are still plenty of movies that depict music history and can showcase some of the most interesting concerts of all time. For this week’s quiz, we’re talking all about music biopics and concert films. In our Head2Head Trivia matchup, returning winner Rich Bodek will face off with high school teacher Miles Counts.
Questions
1. The film “Purple Rain” is a very loose, highly fictionalized depiction of Prince’s early career, though it does showcase the vibrant funk scene of Prince’s hometown, which was what major Midwestern city?
2. Jennifer Hudson won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress and Eddie Murphy received a Best Supporting Actor nomination for their performances in what 2006 movie that was based on the history of Motown, drawing specifically from the story of The Supremes?
3. The characters David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel and Derek Smalls are the staple members of what fictional heavy metal band who were the subject of a 1984 feature film?
4. One of the most famous scenes in any concert film comes from Talking Heads’ movie “Stop Making Sense.” The scene consists of the band performing “Girlfriend is Better” while lead singer David Byrne wears an iconic suit. What is so notable about the suit?
5. What singer made her film debut in 1972 as Billie Holiday in the biographical film “Lady Sings the Blues”?
6. Singers Ernest Tubb, Roy Acuff and Minnie Pearl all play themselves in what 1980 biopic about a country music legend? The film’s lead won the Oscar for Best Actress that year.
7. In 1972, not long before they became colossal figures of rock music with the release of “The Dark Side of the Moon,” Pink Floyd shot a documentary/concert film at what ancient European historical site? The film’s director, Adrian Maben, chose the site because of its ominous, silent nature and chose to film the concert with no audience.
8. One of the stranger music movies is the 1987 film “Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story.” The film directly addresses the singer’s struggle with anorexia that contributed to her death at the age of 32. Other than some archival footage, there are no human actors in the movie. Instead all of the characters are played by what?
9. While the 1978 film “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” is directly based on the music of The Beatles, the members of The Beatles had nothing to do with the production of the film. Instead the movie stars what other British band as the bandmembers?
10. Directed by Milos Forman, this movie won Oscars for Best Picture and Best Actor in 1984, was ranked 53rd on the American Film Institute’s list of the 100 Greatest Films of All Time in 1998, and depicted one of the most important figures in the history of music who is shown as a wild, fun-loving superstar who was ahead of his time in many respects. What film is this?
Correct answers
1. Minneapolis.
2. “Dreamgirls.”
3. Spinal Tap.
4. It is absurdly large.
5. Diana Ross.
6. “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”
7. Pompeii.
8. Barbie dolls.
9. The Bee Gees.
10. “Amadeus.”
Rich’s responses
1. Minneapolis.
2. “Dreamgirls.”
3. Spinal Tap.
4. It’s big. It’s a big suit.
5. Diana Ross.
6. “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”
7. Stonehenge.
8. Barbie and Ken dolls.
9. The Who.
10. “Amadeus.”
Miles’ responses
1. Minneapolis/St. Paul.
2. “Dreamgirls.”
3. Spinal Tap.
4. That suit is big as hell.
5. Diana Ross.
6. Pass.
7. Stonehenge.
8. Raggedy Ann dolls.
9. Jethro Tull.
10. “Amadeus.”
Conclusion
We had a close matchup but our reigning champ has won again! Rich comes away with 8 correct answers to Miles' 6. Rich will be back again for next week's trivia.