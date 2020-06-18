Charleston dads battle over Father's Day theme for this week's trivia quiz

Father's Day is this Sunday, so we thought it best to construct a quiz all about “fathers.” In keeping with the “dad” theme, our Head2Head matchup will pit two Charleston fathers against each other in a “dad battle.” Returning winner Roy Hutchinson (father of Ben and Sara) will face English professor Joe Kelly (father of Owen and Hannah).
Questions
1. Pholcidae are a family of spiders that are more commonly referred to by what nickname?
2. What New Orleans-born jazz legend was nicknamed “Pops” because he couldn’t remember names and thus referred to others as “Pops”?
3. Who has been referred to as “the father of observational astronomy,” “the father of modern physics,” “the father of the scientific method” and “the father of modern science”?
4. “Big Daddy” is one of the central characters of what Tennessee Williams play? In the original production of the play and its 1958 film adaptation, the character was played by actor and singer Burl Ives.
5. The Motown song “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” was originally recorded by a group called The Undisputed Truth in May 1972, but later that year was re-recorded, becoming the famous 12-minute version by what other Motown group?
6. Which of the men’s major golf championships is scheduled to conclude on Father’s Day each year?
7. “The Godfather” and its sequel “The Godfather Part II,” both directed by Francis Ford Coppola, are considered to be among the greatest American films ever made. But a lot of the credit for the films’ success belongs to what author who wrote the original “Godfather” novel and co-wrote the scripts for the films?
8. On Aug. 31, 1990, Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. made history as the first father and son to play in the same Major League Baseball starting lineup. For what team did the Griffeys play?
9. “Father of the Bride” was a 1950 comedy film starring Joan Bennett and Elizabeth Taylor, which was remade in 1991 with Diane Keaton and Kimberly Williams. Who played the titular “father of the bride” in each of the two movies?
10. Name the two father-son duos in which both men served as U.S. presidents.
Correct answers
1. Daddy longlegs.
2. Louis Armstrong.
3. Galileo Galilei.
4. “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.”
5. The Temptations.
6. The U.S. Open.
7. Mario Puzo.
8. The Seattle Mariners.
9. Spencer Tracy and Steve Martin.
10. John Adams and John Quincy Adams; George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.
Roy’s responses
1. Grandaddy longlegs.
2. Louis Armstrong.
3. Sir Isaac Newton.
4. “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.”
5. The Temptations.
6. The U.S. Open.
7. Mario Puzo.
8. Seattle Mariners.
9. Robert Young and Steve Martin.
10. John Adams and John Quincy Adams; and George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.
Joe’s responses
1. Daddy longlegs.
2. Louis Armstrong.
3. Galileo.
4. “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.”
5. The Commitments.
6. The U.S. Open.
7. Mario Puzo.
8. Seattle Mariners.
9. Spencer Tracy and Dustin Hoffman.
10. George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush; and John Adams and John Quincy Adams.
Conclusion
We have a tie! Our dad contestants both got 8 out of 10. So both Roy and Joe will be back for next week's Head2Head Trivia.