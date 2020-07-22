Activist athletes take the field for this week's Charleston Scene trivia

On July 23, 1962, Jackie Robinson became the first Black player to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. While Robinson is possibly the most famous athlete who stood for a social or political cause, he was certainly not the only one.
For this week’s trivia, we’re talking all about activist athletes in American history. Contestants Mary Eliot Stone and Carolyn Russell go at it again after last week's tie.
Questions
1. Jackie Robinson made his famous major league debut while playing for one of baseball's most prominent franchises, The Dodgers. The Dodgers now play in Los Angeles, but where did the team call home when Robinson made his debut in 1947?
2. Arthur Ashe was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1993 for his civil rights work, which included being arrested for protesting South African apartheid in 1985 and being an advocate for AIDS awareness and accessible treatment. Ashe was the first Black man to win three major singles titles in what sport?
3. The 10-part ESPN documentary series “The Last Dance” that debuted in April covered Michael Jordan and his NBA teammates’ dominance in the 1990s. But it excluded three-point shooting specialist Craig Hodges, who had been active in calling out the NBA for its lack of Black executives and delivered a letter to George W. Bush asking for greater attention to be paid to impoverished Black communities and widespread discrimination. What team did Hodges and Jordan play on together?
4. One of the most iconic sports photos of all time is of Tommie Smith and John Carlos raising their fists while standing on the podium after receiving gold and bronze medals in what sport at the 1968 Summer Olympics?
5. In 1973, ABC aired a tennis match titled “Battle of the Sexes," which was prompted by Bobby Riggs, who said that even at age 55 he could defeat a professional female player. He proceeded to eat his words when he was easily defeated by what tennis player, who advocated for women’s rights throughout her life?
6. Along with being a basketball legend and prominent social activist, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also appeared in multiple movies, including a role in the film “Game of Death” which starred what iconic action movie star?
7. The Cleveland Summit that took place in 1967 established the Black Economic Union, which invested in Black entrepreneurship. The summit included Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Muhammed Ali, and what NFL player, considered among the greatest to ever play the sport?
8. Who was the first white professional athlete to take a knee in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick? Heads up, this person is not a football player and was named the Sports Illustrated "Sportsperson of the Year in 2019."
9. While best known as the powerful baritone singer of “Ol’ Man River,” an actor who starred in plays like “The Emperor Jones” and “Othello," an active critic of fascism during the Spanish Civil War and advocate for Black rights and solidarity, this star was also an All-American football player at Rutgers University.
10. Coming from the University of Missouri, who was the first openly gay football player to be drafted into the NFL? He was selected by the St. Louis Rams in 2014, and while he has since retired from football, he continues to work as an LGBTQ activist and motivational speaker.
Correct answers
1. Brooklyn, NY.
2. Tennis.
3. Chicago Bulls.
4. Track and Field (Sprinting).
5. Billie Jean King.
6. Bruce Lee.
7. Jim Brown.
8. Megan Rapinoe.
9. Paul Robeson.
10. Michael Sam.
Mary Eliot’s responses
1. San Francisco.
2. Tennis.
3. Bulls.
4. Track.
5. Billie Jean King.
6. Bruce Lee.
7. Pass.
8. Megan Rapinoe.
9. Pass.
10. Pass.
Carolyn’s responses
1. Brooklyn.
2. Tennis.
3. Chicago Bulls.
4. Track and field.
5. Billie Jean King.
6. Bruce Lee.
7. Jim Brown.
8. Pass.
9. Pass.
10. Pass.
Conclusion
By the skin of her teeth, Carolyn comes out on top with a 7-6 victory. She will be back again for next week's trivia.